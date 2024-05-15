Rapper announces massive tour after new album drop

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover goes again on tour as Infantile Gambino.

The musician-writer-actor-director-producer shocked followers with the late-night launch of “Atavista,” a reworked model of his 2020 challenge “3.15.20.”

The album drop was accompanied by information of an upcoming tour. “The New World Tour,” which begins in August, will embrace performances in North America, Europe, the U.Okay., Australia and New Zealand, in response to Glover’s social media submit.

Glover, who lately helped create and stars in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” collection reboot for Amazon Prime, had beforehand instructed followers that his 2018 tour could be “the final Infantile Gambino tour ever.”

However for weeks, Glover has been teasing Infantile Gambino’s return.

In April, Glover appeared at Coachella as a shock visitor throughout rapper Tyler, the Creator’s headlining set.

After the looks, Glover revealed on an Instagram livestream that he would launch two closing Infantile Gambino albums.

He additionally shared the tracklist for the album on an Instagram Story. Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer season Walker and others are collaborators on the album.

On Sunday, Glover additionally launched a music video for “Little Foot Massive Foot” feat. Younger Nudy. The roughly six-minute black-and-white music video options Glover taking part in a jazz-age entertainer, and Quinta Brunson, the venue proprietor.

Along with “Atavista,” Glover mentioned he could be releasing a brand new album this summer time. He didn’t disclose a selected date.

A second album, Glover mentioned, shall be a soundtrack to his upcoming movie “Bando Stone and the New World.”

“This final Infantile Gambino album is a soundtrack to this movie and it is for my followers,” he mentioned.

Glover has been hinting at retirement for years, telling followers in 2017 that the Infantile Gambino persona had an finish date.

After profitable a Grammy for finest conventional R&B efficiency in 2018, he reiterated his intention to finish the musical challenge.

“I like endings and I believe they’re necessary to progress,” he mentioned in a information convention on the award present.

Glover, who starred and created the hit collection “Atlanta,” has a number of different tasks within the works.

He is anticipated to return for Peacock‘s “Neighborhood: The Film,” which is able to reunite the solid of the Dan Harmon comedy collection.

“It’s occurring however I don’t know when. I swear, it’s occurring,” Glover instructed Deadline in a current interview.

He may even once more voice Simba within the upcoming Disney live-action movie, “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which is able to hit theaters on Dec. 20.