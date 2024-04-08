Cole Brings Plenty, “1923” actor, found dead in Kansas days after being reported missing

Cole Brings Lots, an actor who appeared in “1923,” a derivative of the favored tv western “Yellowstone,” was discovered useless after he went lacking amid a home violence investigation in Kansas, authorities stated Friday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Workplace stated in an announcement on social media that deputies discovered the physique of a 27-year-old male in a wooded space on April 5. Detectives had been dispatched round 11:45 a.m. native time to research an empty automobile on Homestead Lane, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

Crime scene investigators and the health worker had been on the location, however no particulars had been launched about the reason for loss of life. Two days earlier Brings Lots was charged in a close-by county with aggravated housebreaking, home battery and legal restraint. An arrest warrant was issued.

Cole Brings Lots on the Positive Arts Theatre on November 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Photographs



Police within the city of Lawrence stated officers responded Sunday to an condo the place a lady was screaming for assist, and Brings Lots had left earlier than they arrived. Site visitors cameras confirmed him leaving the town instantly after the incident, touring southbound on 59 Freeway, the Lawrence Police Division stated. Authorities stated he was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer bearing a Kansas license plate.

He then missed an audition for an upcoming movie challenge that was scheduled for Monday morning over Zoom, his agent, Peter Yanke of Phirgun Mair Worldwide, stated this week. Authorities stated that they had used drones of their efforts to find the lacking actor.

Brings Lots’s father, Joe, stated in an announcement Friday that he’s grateful for everybody “for his or her prayers and optimistic ideas you despatched for Cole.”

“I realized this week how many individuals knew the goodness in Cole’s coronary heart and beloved him,” Joe Brings Lots Sr. stated.

Cole Brings Lots appeared in two episodes of the primary season of “1923,” a Paramount+ sequence starring Harrison Ford that may be a prequel to the Paramount Community hit “Yellowstone.” He additionally had current small roles in two different Westerns from INSP TV, “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.”

His uncle Mo Brings Lots is a star of “Yellowstone” and acts as a cultural adviser for Native American points on each that present and “1923.” He posted a flyer about his nephew’s disappearance on Instagram, and police stated the household reported the youthful man lacking.