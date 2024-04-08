News
NC State vs. South Carolina in Final Four: Live scores, updates here
NC State ladies’s basketball is again within the Remaining 4 for the primary time in 26 years.
The Wolfpack (31-6) will face an uphill battle, although. NC State will play the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) on Friday night time. Friday’s sport suggestions off at 7 p.m. from Cleveland, Ohio and might be broadcast on ESPN.
NC State enters Friday off an Elite Eight win final Sunday, surviving Texas to advance to the second Remaining 4 in program historical past.
South Carolina, in the meantime, has superior to its fourth straight Remaining 4 and is in search of its second nationwide championship in three years. The Gamecocks most just lately beat Oregon State on Sunday within the Elite Eight.
This is the right way to comply with together with Friday’s sport:
NC State ladies’s basketball vs. South Carolina within the Remaining 4: Reside scores and updates
