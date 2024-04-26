Colin Cowherd: Why You Shouldn’t Draft J.J. McCarthy

Colin Cowherd: “I might say about each third draft there’s a ‘star’ quarterback that’s going to be a first-round quarterback and I simply do not get it. Tebow, Johnny Manziel, Mitch Trubisky, Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson — I simply did not get it, and I used to be proper on all of them.

Do not confuse that with Baker Mayfield. I stated ‘that is a beginning quarterback within the NFL.’ I nonetheless assume he is one of many 20 finest quarterbacks on the planet. I assumed he was a bit immature, I did not assume he was able to be a primary decide, I did not assume he was that gifted; I assumed it was a attain. Daniel Jones I did not purchase in any respect, however Baker has expertise. He would not have been the man I might have drafted primary, however he is obtained expertise, do not confuse with that.

My quarterback this 12 months that could be a ‘star’ and I don’t get it’s J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. I feel he’s Mitch Trubisky with a greater faculty coach. He’s cellular, he’s a pleasant child, however his ball dies, and he misses simple stuff; he misses too many layups. Except his ft are pointed in the correct route, he’s set, he’s obtained time, and he can look down his receiver, he’s not that correct constantly. I simply don’t see it.

What I simply described: safety, your ft are set, you’ve obtained all the pieces able to ship, you’ve obtained area… That’s MICHIGAN, that’s not the NFL. At Michigan you had excellent safety. The child obtained sacked nearly by no means. In 13-14 video games I feel he obtained sacked like 17 occasions, as soon as a recreation. He performed with the lead, he had a run-game – that’s NOT the NFL. What are you when stuff implodes, when you must throw shifting left, or uncomfortable in a muddy pocket? Even Drew Brees who did not have the massive arm and wasn’t hyper-athletic, or Brady, we’re continually shifting inside the pocket, and continually having to throw once they had been uncomfortable. That’s not Michigan. McCarthy is just not that large, his arm is fairly common.

This was The Ringer‘s Ben Solak on J.J. McCarthy:

‘There are some actual pink flags on his profile. I discovered his accuracy to the skin actually wanting, particularly to the left. His velocity begins to tail off. The pink flags don’t preclude J.J. from NFL success, however they make him appear somewhat scheme-specific.’

It’s very Trubisky, that’s what I see, which is worrisome and his mechanics begin to crumble as effectively. I feel he works in Minnesota with Kevin O’Connell, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and an excellent left sort out. I feel he can work in Minnesota however I don’t assume he’s a prime 5 man ever, and I see a variety of Trubisky. He’s my ‘I DON’T SEE IT’ quarterback, I’ll say it proper now. I like Caleb and Jayden Daniels. I get the traits of Drake Maye, I feel Bo Nix works if he will get Sean Payton, I feel Penix can work if he can get Mike McDaniel, or that Seattle state of affairs the place the school OC is the Seahawks OC. However the JJ one; boy, it is obtained to land excellent for it to work in my view.

Jordan Palmer, who does this for a dwelling; he is labored with Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow — right here had been his ideas on JJ McCarthy as a prospect:

‘Earlier than every recreation at Michigan when Harbaugh is hitting his pads and all that stuff in pregame, there was an understanding that they had been going to hurry for over 250 yards that day. Had we seen video games that they requested him to throw it 40 occasions and he simply accomplished half of them and threw two picks, then it might be completely different, however that by no means occurred. Once you’re drafting anybody on the prime you must make assumptions as a result of we will not see how they had been within the NFL. Totally different than in free company the place you possibly can actually take a look at the way you stack up towards NFL defenses. We will not do this within the Draft. That is why it is an imperfect science.’

I feel Jordan has the identical considerations I do, I talked to an NFL scout final night time. He is my ‘I do not fairly see it.’ Not saying it might probably’t work, however it might all must line up completely to work to any diploma. That is my opinion on JJ McCarthy.

Watch Colin Cowherd of FS1’s The Herd clarify why he doesn’t perceive the hype round former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, saying a man like McCarthy that lacks measurement and who throws a ball ‘that dies’ shouldn’t warrant a first-round grade, not to mention somebody who is perhaps chosen within the prime three of Thursday’s 2024 NFL Draft.

Take a look at the section above as Colin compares McCarthy to former busts the likes of Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel, and Zach Wilson, saying McCarthy’s recreation reminds him of NFL punchline Mitch Trubisky, who was the primary quarterback chosen in a 2017 Draft that noticed him picked forward of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

