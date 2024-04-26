How to watch tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff game: Game 3 livestream options, more

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball towards Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the course of the second half in Sport Two of the Japanese Convention First Spherical Playoffs at Madison Sq. Backyard on April 22, 2024 in New York Metropolis. The Knicks received 104-101. Sarah Stier/Getty Photographs



The Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks immediately for Sport 3 of the groups’ Spherical 1 collection. Down two video games, the Sixers are in want of a win after the Knicks’ gorgeous last-minute comeback in Sport 2.

Maintain studying for the way and when to observe immediately’s recreation, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to observe the Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoff recreation

Sport 3 of the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers collection might be performed on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured under.

Easy methods to watch the Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoff recreation with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry TNT otherwise you’ve reduce the twine along with your cable firm, you possibly can nonetheless watch immediately’s recreation. Under are the platforms on which you’ll watch immediately’s Knicks vs. Sixers recreation dwell.

Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective strategy to stream the Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoff recreation

One of the vital cost-effective methods to stream immediately’s NBA playoff recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at immediately’s recreation, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (really useful), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is often $40 monthly, however Sling TV has a suggestion for brand spanking new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 monthly after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs package deal deal the place it can save you $30 if you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Notice: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired dwell sports activities, together with the NFL. In the event you're searching for one dwell TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we propose a subscription to Hulu + Dwell TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoff recreation dwell totally free

You’ll be able to watch immediately’s recreation with the Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch immediately’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Getty Photographs



The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20.

First spherical schedule

Under are the dates, instances and networks airing every recreation of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All instances Japanese.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC) Celtics 114-94

• Sport 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN) Knicks 111-104

• Sport 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Knicks 104-101

• Sport 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Bucks 109-94

• Sport 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV) Pacers 125-108

• Sport 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Sport 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN) Cavaliers 97-83

• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Cavaliers 96-86

• Sport 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) OKC 94-92

• Sport 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC) Nuggets 114-103

• Sport 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 101-99

• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If crucial

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Sport 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves ; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Timberwolves 120-95

Sport 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Sport 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sport 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Sport 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Sport 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Might 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC) Clippers 109-97

• Sport 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision) Mavericks 96-93

• Sport 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Sport 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Might 6-7, however can transfer as much as Might 4-5 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.