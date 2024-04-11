Columbus Crew shock Tigres in penalties, advance to Concacaf Champions Cup semis

Share Pin 0 Shares

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made two large saves within the decisive shootout, atoning for an early error that led to Tigres’ opening objective. Diego Rossi additionally scored a 59th-minute equalizer for Wilfried Nancy’s facet, who will subsequent face the Inter Miami CF-CF Monterrey collection winner in late April for a spot within the CCC closing.

With the quarterfinal collection tied at 1-1 after Leg 1 at Decrease.com Subject, Columbus obtained off to a disastrous begin in Mexico as Tigres snatched the combination lead in simply the third minute. A defensive error led to the concession, with Schulte dispossessed by André-Pierre Gignac following a back-pass proper in entrance of objective, permitting for a tap-in end by the star Tigres striker.

However Columbus weathered the storm, then struck again simply wanting the hour mark with an equalizer. Cucho Hernández spearheaded the sequence with a bounding run down the left facet earlier than a centering cross reached Rossi, who transformed a vicious far-post end to silence the El Volcán crowd.

After a scoreless further time, the Crew prevailed in PKs with Schulte proving heroic. The 23-year-old saved every of Tigres’ first two photographs from the spot, together with a sprawling denial of Gignac, earlier than Max Arfsten scored the semifinal-clinching spot kick.