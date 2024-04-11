Columbus Crew vs. Tigres, where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup

The Crew have the possibility to advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals for the primary time in membership historical past, the one crew standing in the way in which is Tigres.

Final Tuesday, Columbus confronted its Liga MX opponents within the first leg of the quarterfinal sequence and tied 1-1. With thar match going down at Decrease.com Subject, Tigres have the tie-break benefit of an away objective.

Happening the street for the second leg, the Crew have to attain at the least one objective to keep away from elimination. If the match ends tied 1-1 as soon as once more, the sequence will go into extra time with a risk of penalty kicks if it stays tied after two intervals of additional enjoying time.

If Columbus is ready to safe a draw during which each groups rating multiple objective, the Crew will win the sequence.

After receiving two yellow playing cards within the first sport in opposition to Tigres, midfielder Aidan Morris is ineligible for this match, however defender Rudy Camacho and ahead Alex Matan, who’ve been sidelined with accidents, made the journey to Mexico. There’s a likelihood that both or each gamers can be found immediately, although their standing have but to be confirmed.

Here is what else to know earlier than the Crew tackle Tigres within the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals:

What time does Columbus Crew play Tigres?

Kickoff is ready for 8:45 p.m. at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico.

What channel is Columbus Crew vs. Tigres on?

The match shall be on FS1. Streaming is out there through the Fox Sports activities app. The Spanish broadcast shall be on ViX.

How can I to hearken to Columbus Crew vs. Tigres on the radio?

The printed of the match shall be accessible on 105.7 FM. Chris Doran shall be on the radio name. The Spanish radio broadcast shall be accessible through 102.5 FM La Grande.

What’s CONCACAF Champions Cup?

Champions Cup is an annual competitors run by CONCACAF, the regional governing physique in soccer for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The event consists of 27 groups from 10 nations.

Every spherical, up till the ultimate, will embrace two legs (two video games) and the winner shall be decided by the combination rating (the mixed variety of targets scored by the 2 groups).

The ultimate will consist of 1 match, with the winner qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Membership World Cup.

How have Columbus Crew carried out in previous CONCACAF Champions Cups?

The Crew have appeared in 5 previous iterations of Champions Cup, the latest being in 2021, after they made it to the quarterfinals.

Every time the Crew have performed on this competitors, they’ve reached the quarterfinals, however by no means any additional.

How did Columbus Crew make it to the quarterfinals?

After receiving a bye into the Spherical of 16 attributable to being MLS Cup champions, the Crew began their CONCACAF Champions Cup journey in opposition to Houston Dynamo.

With the primary leg going down on the street March 6, Columbus took a 1-0 aggerate objective benefit when ahead Alex Matan scored a last-second objective towards the tip of the match. Matan has been sidelined with a thigh damage since that sport.

The Crew returned to Decrease.com Subject on March 12 for the second leg and took an early 1-0 lead over Houston of their second leg match off a Hernandez objective. Holding onto the lead for many of the match, Columbus would permit the Dynamo to attain a penalty kick objective to tie the match 1-1, however nonetheless superior to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggerate rating.

How did Tigres make it to the quarterfinals?

Tigres began the competitors within the Spherical of 32 in opposition to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tigres received the primary 3-0 and the general sequence 4-1.

Within the Spherical of 16, Tigres took on Orlando SC. After tying the primary leg on the street 0-0, Tigres defeated Orlando 4-2 at dwelling to advance.

Since Tigres had the higher objective differential in opposition to Orlando in comparison with Crew’s in opposition to Houston, Tigres was awarded home-field benefit within the second leg.

Who’s Tigres?

Tigres is among the groups collaborating within the CONCACAF Champions Cup from the Mexican-based Liga MX. In Columbus, Tigres can also be identified for being the crew former Crew star Lucas Zelarayan performed with earlier than becoming a member of the MLS membership.

With present scoring threats Juan Brunetta and Andre-Pierre Gignac, amongst others, Tigres is 7-3-3 and ranked fourth in Liga MX standings.

The membership relies out of the Monterrey metropolitan space. All through its historical past, Tigres has received eight Liga MX championships and in 2020, received the CONCACAF Champions League.

