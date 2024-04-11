Connect with us

Columbus Crew vs. Tigres, where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup

4 hours ago

The Crew have the possibility to advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals for the primary time in membership historical past, the one crew standing in the way in which is Tigres.

Final Tuesday, Columbus confronted its Liga MX opponents within the first leg of the quarterfinal sequence and tied 1-1. With thar match going down at Decrease.com Subject, Tigres have the tie-break benefit of an away objective.

Happening the street for the second leg, the Crew have to attain at the least one objective to keep away from elimination. If the match ends tied 1-1 as soon as once more, the sequence will go into extra time with a risk of penalty kicks if it stays tied after two intervals of additional enjoying time.

If Columbus is ready to safe a draw during which each groups rating multiple objective, the Crew will win the sequence.

Apr 2, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Marino Hinestroza (11) battles with Tigres UANL midfielder Diego Lainez (16) during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal at Lower.com Field. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

After receiving two yellow playing cards within the first sport in opposition to Tigres, midfielder Aidan Morris is ineligible for this match, however defender Rudy Camacho and ahead Alex Matan, who’ve been sidelined with accidents, made the journey to Mexico. There’s a likelihood that both or each gamers can be found immediately, although their standing have but to be confirmed.

