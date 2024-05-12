News
Confirmed line-ups | Spurs vs Burnley
We are able to affirm the beginning line-ups and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League conflict to Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (kick-off 3pm UK).
Ange Postecoglou has made two modifications to the workforce that began our journey to Anfield final Sunday.
Oliver Skipp comes into the workforce to make his first begin since our 3-2 win over Brentford in January and his fifth league begin of the marketing campaign to begin the sport at left-back. He replaces Emerson Royal who begins amongst our substitutes.
James Maddison additionally returns to the beginning XI, taking the place of Rodrigo Bentancur who can be named amongst our substitutes.
Right here is our full line-up…
Beginning XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Skipp; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son (c), Johnson.
Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Gil, Moore, Scarlett.
Burnley, in the meantime, line-up as follows…
Beginning XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Taylor, Cullen (c), Berge, Larsen, Odobert, Foster.
Substitutes: Trafford, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Fofana, Amdouni, Tresor.
