News
Former St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko seeking Second Stanley Cup
Vladimir Tarasenko, the fifth main scorer in St. Louis Blues historical past, is searching for his second Cup, battling the Boston Bruins within the second-round of the playoffs as a member of the Florida Panthers.
As of now, Tarasenko and the Panthers are main their second-round sequence in opposition to the Bruins, 2-1.
On Friday, the Panthers defeated the Bruins in Boston with a rating of 6 to 2.
Taking part in in eight complete video games within the playoffs to date, Tarasenko has recorded two targets and two assists.
There is no such thing as a doubt about Florida’s strategic acquisition of Tarasenko. Tarasenko’s journey within the present season started with the Ottawa Senators, a crew going by a troublesome time. The Panthers had been actively trying to bolster their crew’s depth and add skilled leaders to make a robust push for a high playoff spot.
Whereas Tarasenko’s numbers have been restricted, you will need to acknowledge the expertise of the Panthers roster and to acknowledge the harm points he has confronted over the previous a number of years.
Nevertheless, in recreation three of the sequence, Tarasenko earned one level and efficiently scored a purpose.
In Florida, Tarasenko’s ice time has considerably decreased, averaging 13 minutes and 50 seconds, which signifies that his position is primarily targeted on the secondary unit.
We’ve got but to witness the complete extent of Tarasenko’s influence on the Panthers’ championship aspirations. Nevertheless, if he can play a restricted position and preserve a manufacturing degree much like that of his time in St. Louis, it’s honest to say that the Panthers have made a implausible addition to their crew.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, Could twelfth, as TBS will broadcast the fourth recreation of the sequence, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
