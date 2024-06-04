Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52

DALLAS (KLTV) – Former All-Professional offensive lineman Larry Allen handed away on Sunday whereas on trip along with his household in Mexico.

Allen was inducted into the NFL corridor of fame in 2013 and a member of the All-Decade group each within the Nineties and 2000s. In keeping with the Dallas Cowboys web site, Allen is considered one of three Cowboys in group historical past with double-digit Professional Bowl picks. He had 10 Professional Bowls and 7 All-Professional picks with the Cowboys. Allen completed his profession with the 49ers and earned his eleventh Professional Bowl in 2006.

On Monday morning, the Cowboys launched an announcement on Allen’s dying:

The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Tremendous Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Larry Allen handed away all of a sudden whereas on trip in Mexico along with his household on Sunday. Larry, recognized for his nice athleticism and unbelievable power, was probably the most revered, completed offensive linemen to ever play within the NFL. His versatility and dependability have been additionally signature elements of his profession. By means of that, he continued to function inspiration for a lot of different gamers defining what it meant to be a terrific teammate, competitor and winner.

He was deeply beloved and cared for by his spouse, Janelle – whom he known as his coronary heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

The Jones household and the Cowboys lengthen their deepest condolences, ideas and prayers to the Allen household and grieve together with the various different associates and Cowboys teammates that additionally beloved Larry.

Memorial service preparations and particulars can be introduced within the close to future.

Allen was drafted within the second spherical of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Sonoma State in California. Allen was recognized for his mixture of measurement and power. One of many extra memorable moments was him bench-pressing over 700 kilos throughout an offseason within the early 2000s.

Allen was considered one of seven guards named to the NFL’s Prime 100 gamers listing that got here out in 2019.

