Damian Lillard in first year with Milwaukee Bucks: All-Star season

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) makes a free throw throughout the first additional time of their recreation Tuesday March 26, 2024 at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double additional time. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) scores on a quick break throughout the second additional time of their recreation Tuesday March 26, 2024 at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double additional time. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) scores on Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder ahead Chet Holmgren (7) throughout the first half of their recreation Sunday, March 24, 2024 at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) directs his teammates throughout the second half of their recreation Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-108. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Mar 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket in opposition to Phoenix Suns ahead Kevin Durant (35) int he first half at Fiserv Discussion board. Obligatory Credit score: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports activities Michael McLoone, Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports activities

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the ring throughout the first half of their recreation in opposition to the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bucks guard Damian Lillard will get previous 76ers middle Mo Bamba for a layup throughout the third quarter Sunday at Wells Fargo Heart in Philadelphia. Tim Nwachukwu, Getty Photos

Jap Convention guard Damian Lillard of the Bucks launches and makes a three-pointer from half courtroom throughout the third quarter of the All-Star Sport on Sunday evening in Indianapolis. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports activities

Jap Convention guard Damian Lillard of the Bucks holds up the MVP trophy after profitable the 73rd NBA All-Star Sport on Sunday evening in Indianapolis. Lillard hit 11 three-pointers en path to scoring 39 factors within the contest. Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports activities

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jap Convention All-Stars reacts within the fourth quarter in opposition to the Western Convention All-Stars throughout the 2024 NBA All-Star Sport at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: Person expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or utilizing this {photograph}, Person is consenting to the phrases and situations of the Getty Photos License Settlement. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Photos) Stacy Revere, Getty Photos

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after profitable the 2024 Starry 3-Level Contest throughout the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night time at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: Person expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or utilizing this {photograph}, Person is consenting to the phrases and situations of the Getty Photos License Settlement. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Photos) Stacy Revere, Getty Photos

Milwaukee Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) as he made the sport profitable three throughout their recreation in opposition to the Sacramento Kings Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks received 143-142 in additional time over the Sacramento Kings. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard hits the game-winning three-point basket on the finish of additional time in opposition to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 14, 2024, at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports activities

Nov 15, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives towards the basket previous Toronto Raptors ahead Valuable Achiuwa (5) within the second half at Scotiabank Area. Obligatory Credit score: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports activities Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports activities

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) attracts a foul from Philadelphia 76ers middle Joel Embiid (21) whereas additionally being defended by guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) throughout the second half of their common season opener Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks beat Philadelphia 76ers 118-117. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel