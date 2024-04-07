Trevor Story injures shoulder on diving play as Red Sox SS set for MRI on Saturday: ‘A lot of frustration’

Boston Crimson Sox shortstop Trevor Story departed Friday evening’s 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels (field rating) after struggling an obvious left shoulder harm on a diving play. Story incurred the harm in the course of the fourth inning, when he tried to corral a Mike Trout batted ball. He stayed down and acquired consideration from the coaching workers earlier than leaving the sector.

The Crimson Sox categorized the obvious harm as “left shoulder ache,” and supervisor Alex Cora instructed reporters submit recreation that the shortstop will bear an MRI on Saturday. The staff will know extra concerning the extent of the harm then, together with whether or not Story will have to be positioned on the IL.

“Irritating, man,” Story instructed reporters after the sport. “Numerous feelings. We do not understand how extreme it’s simply but, however lots of frustration. … Fairly painful.”

Veteran utility infielder Pablo Reyes took over on the shortstop place for the rest of the sport.

Story, 31, entered Friday evening hitting .241/.313/.345 (94 OPS+) with 4 runs batted in over the course of his first seven video games this season. Friday evening’s contest marked simply the 145th look for Story since he signed with the Crimson Sox previous to the 2022 marketing campaign. He missed vital time final season following surgical procedure to put in an inside brace in assist of his ulnar collateral ligament. He additionally missed a piece of time in 2022 with a hairline fracture in his wrist.

“You go on the market and he is in ache and all that, and also you begin fascinated with all the pieces he did within the offseason to get up to now,” Cora mentioned. “He is a man that very quietly has turn out to be the chief of this staff. He took possession of what we had been attempting to perform.

“It isn’t going to cease, and hopefully nothing is occurring and he’ll be with us quickly. However you begin fascinated with that. That is the robust a part of this job.”

Previous to becoming a member of the Crimson Sox, Story had loved a productive profession as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Over components of six seasons he batted .272/.340/.523 (112 OPS+) with 158 residence runs and 100 stolen bases. His total profession contributions have been price an estimated 30.4 Wins Above Substitute and he is a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner.

If the Crimson Sox are with out Story for any size of time, it is unclear who they’d flip to on the shortstop place. Reyes represents the trail of least resistance, however the Crimson Sox might additionally deliver up infielder Romy Gonzalez from Triple-A Worcester. The very best shortstop prospect within the system, Marcelo Mayer, started his season on the Double-A degree on Friday.

The Crimson Sox closed Friday evening with a 6-2 document, placing them in a tie with the New York Yankees for first place within the American League East.