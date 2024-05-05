Darius Morris Dies at 33; Former NBA Player Drafted by Lakers in 2011 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

News
Noah Graham/NBAE through Getty Pictures
Former NBA guard Darius Morris, who starred at Michigan earlier than being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011, has died on the age of 33.
Morris’ household confirmed his loss of life in a press release to TMZ Sports activities.
“With nice unhappiness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” the assertion learn. “Throughout this time of transition, his household asks that you simply please respect their needs for privateness and style.”
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
We’re heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris 💜 pic.twitter.com/jkTs2VrKb6
Morris played two seasons with the Wolverines, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2010-2011. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during his sophomore season before jumping to the NBA.
Michigan Men’s Basketball @umichbball
The Michigan Basketball Community mourns the passing of Darius Morris 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/cZLf4t5636
The Lakers chosen Morris with the No. 41 total decide within the 2011 NBA draft. He performed his first two NBA seasons with L.A., notably suiting up for 48 video games (19 begins) in 2012-13. Morris averaged 10.5 factors and three.0 assists within the Lakers’ first-round loss to the San Antonio Spurs, beginning two of the crew’s 4 video games.
Morris then spent the 2013-14 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. His ultimate NBA marketing campaign got here in 2014-15 when he performed 38 video games for the Brooklyn Nets.
Morris saved taking part in professionally from 2016 to 2020 with stops within the G League (Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Santa Cruz Warriors), abroad (China, Russia and France) and NBA summer season league (San Antonio Spurs).
