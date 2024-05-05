News
Former NBA guard, University of Michigan star Darius Morris dead at 33
(WGHP) — Former NBA guard Darius Morris has died on the age of 33, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Morris performed on the College of Michigan from 2009-2011. He made Third Crew All-Large Ten in his sophomore season and is one among 5 gamers in Michigan historical past to file over 200 assists in a season.
Morris would go on to be chosen within the forty first general choose within the 2nd Spherical of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Morris performed within the NBA for 4 seasons with the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets from 2011-2015.
Morris additionally frolicked within the NBA D-League, now often known as the G-League, and performed professionally abroad. He final performed professionally in 2020.
