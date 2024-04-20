DeSantis signs bill mandating communism education in Florida public schools

Set to assist college students face up to indoctrination in faculties, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a invoice requiring the schooling of “risks and evils of communism” in Florida public faculties Wednesday.

Along with making a museum on the historical past of communism and an institute inside Miami Dade Faculty, Senate Invoice 1264 creates new requirements on present communism historical past instruction tips.

Tutorial subjects will embody the historical past of communism in the US, atrocities dedicated in overseas international locations beneath communism, comparative dialogue of political ideologies and the growing menace of communism in the US and its allies by way of the twentieth century, as outlined within the invoice’s textual content. The invoice additionally seeks to information instruction primarily based on the enter of individuals and organizations who had been negatively affected by communism.

“It’s vitally vital that each scholar learns in regards to the risks of Communism,” stated Florida Schooling Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. in a press launch Wednesday. “I do know firsthand the evils that Communism brings, and I’m proud to face by Governor DeSantis as he indicators this laws to make sure Florida stays the bastion of freedom.”

Signing the invoice at a press convention in Hialeah, which is 74% Cuban, Desantis referenced the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, a failed invasion supported by the CIA that occurred 63 earlier than the date of the press convention. The press convention was held at Assault Brigade 2506 Honorary Museum, which honors collaborating members of the invasion.

Relating to the communism historical past museum, the invoice mandates for the Florida Division of State to coordinate with the Florida Division of Schooling to submit a proposal to lawmakers to create a museum on the historical past of communism by Dec. 1.

Establishing the Institute for Freedom within the Americas at Miami Dade Faculty, the invoice duties the institute with preserving the beliefs of a free society and selling democracy within the Americas, as acknowledged within the invoice textual content.

“The reality will set us free,” DeSantis stated. “We won’t enable our college students to reside in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in faculties. On the contrary, we are going to guarantee college students in Florida are taught the reality in regards to the evils and risks of Communism.”

Modifications will take impact within the 2026-2027 faculty 12 months.

Contact Diego Perdomo at [email protected]. Comply with him on X @diegoperdomoaq.

