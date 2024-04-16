Connect with us

Detroit Red Wings Prospect Sebastian Cossa doesn’t back down

Published

12 mins ago

on

By

Rising up, I had no clue of the distinction between speedy and prolonged household.  They have been (and nonetheless are) one and the identical to me. 

The one distinction between the 2 was the journey time it took to achieve my prolonged household. For a few of my prolonged household, it was a seven-hour commute every method. I can’t let you know the variety of hours spent in Western New York and the Canadian border.

Alongside the best way, my mother and father jammed out to their basic rock, with acquainted voices gracing the radio. Considered one of my favorites was Casey Kasem. He was recognized to my younger self because the voice of Norville “Shaggy” Rogers on lots of the Scooby-Doo TV reveals I liked (and nonetheless love). His Coast to Coast present was one among my favorites.

A long time after I listened to Coast to Coast on these street journeys, across the time of the 2021 Nationwide Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, I started listening to rock band I Prevail’s album Trauma. A specific track caught my consideration, “Bow Down.” (Please notice this track is specific and regarded laborious rock.)

Now, I can’t assist however consider it as Cossa’s theme track. It’s intense, however so is Cossa on the ice.

Whereas most individuals pounded the desk for NHL goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, my cousin praised goaltender Sebastian Cossa. With an additional 3 inches of top, the athletic Cossa contrasted Wallstedt in virtually each conventionally measurable method. 

Wallstedt appeared calm, cool, and picked up always, whereas Cossa performed as a wild man with higher peaks and equally decrease valleys. In accordance with their enjoying kinds, Wallstedt was deemed the most secure alternative. Though he won’t steal video games as typically, groups might depend on him, understanding precisely what to anticipate as a rule.

Cossa had the uncooked instruments to change into a celebrity goaltender within the NHL, however consistency and his five-hole plagued him all through his junior profession. 

