Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at age 98 for guest role on ‘Days of Our Lives’

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke has gained a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98.

The actor was honored Friday evening as visitor performer in a daytime drama collection for his half as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives,” making him the oldest Daytime Emmy winner.

“I don’t consider this. I really feel like a spy from nighttime tv,” he mentioned. “I’m 98 years outdated. Are you able to consider it? This actually tops off a lifetime of 80 years within the enterprise. If I had identified I’d have lived this lengthy I’d’ve taken higher care of myself.”

“Basic Hospital” gained 4 trophies, together with its fourth consecutive honor as finest daytime drama. It is the second time within the ABC present’s 61-year historical past that it gained 4 daytime drama trophies in a row.

Robert Gossett of “Basic Hospital” gained supporting actor honors. The primary cousin to the late Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. was honored for the second straight 12 months for his position as Marshall Ashford.

“Basic Hospital” additionally gained the directing and writing classes.

Thorsten Kaye of “The Daring and the Lovely” earned his second straight lead actor win for enjoying Ridge Forrester.

“I received to be very trustworthy. I don’t like award reveals. I didn’t like award reveals till tonight,” he mentioned. “The opposite factor that does not make sense is that anybody can do that alone. You want an excellent boss who sees you and hears you. You want a forged that tolerates you. You want an entire village of those who have agreed that they are not going to allow you to drown. I’ve have all of that.”

A clearly surprised Michelle Stafford of “The Younger and the Stressed” gained finest actress as Phyllis Summers, a trophy she first earned in 2004.

“I’m honored to be an actor. It’s the biggest gig. It’s a privilege,” she mentioned. “I am honored to entertain folks.”

Van Dyke obtained a standing ovation as he used a cane to make his technique to the stage, accompanied by his spouse, Arlene, who held the trophy.

“I introduced this girl up as a result of she was additionally on the present,” he mentioned. “She performed the cop who arrested me.”

Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he obtained his last Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the following 12 months.

Van Dyke has gained 4 Primetime Emmys, together with three within the Sixties for his traditional comedy collection “The Dick Van Dyke Present.”

Van Dyke beat out final 12 months’s winner Alley Mills of “Basic Hospital,” Australian actor Man Pearce of Amazon Freevee’s “Neighbours,” Linden Ashby of “The Younger and the Stressed,” and Ashley Jones of “The Daring and the Lovely.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Present” continued its domination of the daytime present class with a fourth consecutive victory. The singer, who moved her present from Los Angeles to New York final 12 months, was readily available to gather the trophy.

“The transfer has been so nice, not only for me and my household however for our complete present,” she mentioned, singling out NBC. “Thanks for considering of psychological well being and never only a product.”

Courtney Hope, who performs Sally Spectra on “The Younger and the Stressed,” earned supporting actress honors. She originated the position on “The Daring and the Lovely” in 2017 earlier than transferring to “Y & R” in 2020.

Melody Thomas Scott, who has performed Nikki Newman on “The Younger and the Stressed” for 45 years, and her producer-husband, Edward Scott, have been honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Scott labored on “Y & R” for years earlier than transferring to his present job on “The Daring and the Lovely.”

“I can’t let you know how encouraging a factor like that is,” joked Thomas Scott, who made her appearing debut at age 8 in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Marnie.”

Her husband advised the group, “I promise to do my highest to attempt to proceed to amaze you.”

The wife-and-husband crew of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gained daytime discuss collection host for his or her “Dwell with Kelly and Mark.” Ina Garten gained finest culinary collection for “Be My Visitor” on Meals Community.

The ceremony honoring cleaning soap operas, discuss and recreation reveals aired dwell on CBS from The Westin Bonaventure lodge in downtown Los Angeles.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmys returned to their regular place on the calendar, simply six months after the present’s fiftieth version aired in December after being pushed again due to final 12 months’s Hollywood writers and actors strikes.