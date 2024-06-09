Dick Van Dyke Makes History as Oldest Daytime Emmys Winner Ever, at 98

Legendary actor and comic Dick Van Dyke has made historical past, successful the 2024 Daytime Emmy award for visitor performer in a daytime drama collection — through his spot on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.” At 98, that makes Van Dyke the oldest actor to obtain a Daytime Emmy win.

Van Dyke got here into Friday’s 51st Daytime Emmy Awards already making a mark because the oldest Daytime Emmys nominee ever. Evening one of many 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards occurred reside on CBS on Friday, June 7, from the Westin Bonaventure lodge in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I really feel like a spy from nighttime tv,” Van Dyke joked. “I’m the oldest nominee in historical past. I can’t consider it. I used to be taking part in previous males all my life. If I had recognized I used to be going to reside this lengthy, I might have taken higher care of myself!”

Van Dyke stated he had a “fantastic time” on “Days,” and stated throughout one severe scene he began laughing and “runined the shot.”

“I’m 98 years previous, are you able to consider it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years within the enterprise. I really like you, God bless,” he added.

In a particular four-part story arc, Van Dyke appeared on “Days” as “Thriller Man/Timothy Robicheaux.” Right here’s the way it was described: “Van Dyke performs a person of thriller, an amnesiac. Marlena (Diedre Corridor) is tasked with serving to Van Dyke’s character bridge the gaps in his reminiscence. To realize this, she calls on John Black and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for assist. Between reminiscence workout routines, there could also be a musical quantity or two.”

Van Dyke wound up on “Days” through his friendship with IDrake Hogestyn, who performs John Black on “Days.” Van Dyke appeared on the Sept. 1, Sept. 4, Sept. 8 and Sept. 14 episodes of “Days,” along with his spouse, Arlene Silver, on the Sept. 1 episode.

Van Dyke beat out a nominee area that included Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS); Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, “The Daring and the Stunning” (CBS); Alley Mills as Heather Webber, “Basic Hospital” (ABC); and Man Pearce as Mike Younger, “Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee).

After working as a DJ, comic and emcee on native radio and TV applications, Van Dyke joined “CBS Morning Present” as host, with Walter Cronkite as his information anchor and Barbara Walters as information copyrighter. He turned a tv star on CBS with the sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Present,” on which he performed tv comedy author Rob Petrie. The CBS birthday particular will return to the long-lasting set of “The Dick Van Dyke Present” in addition to characteristic archival footage from throughout Van Dyke’s profession, encompassing “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and extra.

Van Dyke has been seen quite a bit on CBS recently; final yr, the community rang in his 98th birthday with “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic,” an leisure particular honoring the legendary actor and performer. He additionally was honored with the Kennedy Middle Honors in 2021, which additionally aired on CBS.

Additionally, Van Dyke gained his earlier Daytime Emmy in 1984, within the excellent performer in youngsters’s programming, for “CBS Library.”