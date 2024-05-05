How To Stream It Online, Pricing, Availability

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

It’s derby time! The a hundred and fiftieth operating of the Kentucky Derby options 20 horses and jockeys collaborating within the first race of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

At a Look: Watch NFL Draft 2024 On-line

The horse-racing occasion takes place on Saturday, Could 4, with a publish time for the primary occasion at 3:57 p.m. PT/6:57 p.m. ET. Nonetheless, protection begins at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Hold studying to learn how to observe the Kentucky Derby with and with out a cable subscription, together with choices to observe the horse-racing occasion at no cost.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 With out Cable

Since Kentucky Derby 2024 broadcasts on NBC, it will also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable alternate options — like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV and Sling — a few of which even provide free trials. Should you act quick and enroll now, you may watch it on-line at no cost.

Editor’s Alternative If you wish to watch the Kentucky Derby, the horse-racing occasion is offered to stream at house on Peacock. Not a Peacock subscriber? You may join simply $5.99 monthly, or $59.99 for an annual subscription for the ad-supported plan — an 18 % financial savings. To go ad-free, a subscription goes for $11.99 monthly, or $119.99 yearly for almost 20 % off an annual subscription. Apart from Kentucky Derby, you’ll additionally get entry to originals like Apples By no means Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit films like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Night time Swim and others; dwell sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels.

DirecTV Watch the Kentucky Derby on DirecTV Stream. The cable various’s packages provide NBC, together with greater than 90 different channels — akin to ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, ESPN and way more. The streamer additionally has a free five-day trial out there, however that’s greater than sufficient time to observe the Kentucky Derby. Afterward, you may both cancel the service or hold watching, with costs beginning as little as $69.99 for the entry-level leisure bundle. Different plans provide greater than 125-185 channels, with costs starting from $74.99 to $149.99 monthly for the primary 24 months of service ($84.99 to $159.99 afterward, respectively).

Fubo Watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC, in addition to greater than 198 different information, leisure and sports activities channels with a subscription to Fubo — which begins at $79.99 monthly. As well as, different packages provide 267 channels for the Elite bundle for $89.99 monthly, together with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K high quality for the Premiere bundle for $99.99 month-to-month. The web TV streaming service additionally presents a seven-day trial for brand spanking new subscribers, so you may watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC on-line at no cost throughout that point.

Hulu To look at the Kentucky Derby on NBC, a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV is one other implausible possibility. The streaming service has entry to greater than 90 different dwell channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Meals Community and extra — beginning at $76.99 monthly and comes with Hulu’s complete streaming library, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+. Sadly, Hulu doesn’t provide a free trial presently.

Sling Sling may be a great match to observe the Kentucky Derby on NBC — and the dwell TV streaming service is on sale for $10 off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, which incorporates NBC, you may start expecting $35 on your first month (reg. $45 monthly). Moreover, Sling Blue additionally has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Community, Nationwide Geographic and different channels.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 With Cable

The a hundred and fiftieth Kentucky Derby broadcasts on NBC. You may watch by your cable TV supplier; on NBCSports.com or NBC Sports activities cell apps together with your cable TV account login.

The place to Purchase Kentucky Derby 2024 Tickets On-line

Need to attend the Kentucky Derby in particular person? Final-minute tickets can be found at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Community, Ticketmaster and GameTime, costs depend upon the place you’d like to sit down at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, go to KentuckyDerby.com.

Among the finest offers on tickets are at Vivid Seats, the place it can save you $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek the place you should utilize promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save lots of $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click on right here for last-minute tickets.