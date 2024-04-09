Drew McIntyre Posts ‘Bored at Work’ Message in WWE WrestleMania 40 Match vs. Rollins | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Photographs

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship within the opening match of Night time 2 of WrestleMania 40 on Sunday evening, however he discovered some levity within the second.

Throughout the early portion of the match, the Scot took a cellphone from his associate within the crowd and posted a tweet saying he was “bored at work.”

McIntyre overcame his boredom and defeated Rollins, earning his first championship win in front of fans. The now-three-time world champion’s previous title wins occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, his third reign ended in a matter of minutes. During his celebration, he got in the face of CM Punk, who was sitting at the commentary table.

Punk retaliated and attacked McIntyre, opening the door for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the first singles world title of his career.

McIntyre was subjected to trolling online following his short-lived title reign, with Bad Bunny among those who got in on the fun: