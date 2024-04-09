WWE WrestleMania 40 Results As McIntyre Trolls His Way To A Win, Priest Cashes In

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Credit score: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins with a number of Claymore Kicks to turn out to be the brand new WWE World Heavyweight champion. The 2 high stars opened WrestleMania 40 in a giant manner in entrance of a a lot hotter crowd (and stadium) in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Monetary Subject. Following McIntyre’s win, Damian Priest efficiently cashed in his Cash within the Financial institution contract on McIntyre.

McIntyre beat down a battle-worn Seth Rollins lower than 24 hours after a violent most important occasion in opposition to The Rock and Roman Reigns. An emotional McIntyre weeped as he lastly acquired his second. Seth Rollins, who bought his leg the whole match, was additionally weeping tears of happiness as he might be seen saying the phrases “you f—king deserve it, man.”

The grasp of trolling, Drew McIntyre tried a GTS at one level as a not-so-subtle shot at his bitter rival CM Punk. However McIntyre was simply getting began. After his win and particular second together with his spouse, McIntyre continued to taunt Punk by making a lewd gesture towards Phil Brooks whereas standing on the announce desk. Punk responded by attacking McIntyre, blasting him together with his protecting sleeve and beating him down. Enter Damian Priest, who cashed in after 280 days. Along with blowing a chef’s kiss, CM Punk additionally blew a kiss to Drew McIntyre’s spouse.

And the troll acquired trolled.

WWE flexed its cinematic muscle tissues by means of the story of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. Timing is every little thing in professional wrestling. Previously, each Rollins and McIntyre have discovered this the arduous manner.

In 2020, Drew McIntyre reached the head of WWE by successful the WWE Championship. Sadly, no person was there to see it. Earlier this 12 months, Seth Rollins injured his knee in a WWE World Championship match in opposition to Jinder Mahal. The damage put his knee and WrestleMania XL standing in jeopardy.

Each Rollins and McIntyre have since recovered from their adversities—impeccably—and are actually benefiting from good timing this WrestleMania season. The backlash in opposition to The Rock stealing Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania spot compelled WWE to pivot. In consequence, Rhodes was reinserted in his rightful place as challenger for the WWE Undisputed Common Championship. Rollins leveled up by becoming a member of Cody Rhodes to battle the great battle in opposition to The Bloodline, and extra importantly, get the rub from The Rock.

When CM Punk returned at WWE Survivor Sequence, McIntyre appeared like he was set to be the odd man out this WrestleMania season. McIntyre even discovered himself addressing rumors about being legitimately upset and strolling out of the constructing following Punk’s return. Seemingly made to attend yet one more 12 months for his elusive world title second in entrance of a full crowd, McIntyre turned one man’s tragedy into his personal triumph following a devastating triceps damage to CM Punk within the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

Punk’s loss became McIntyre’s acquire as Drew stepped into what was speculated to be Punk’s function to problem Rollins for the WWE World Championship. Instantly, McIntyre now discovered himself on the doorstep of a world title win, although it’s not acceptable to name CM Punk’s damage a great timing scenario. Everyone is aware of that.

Everyone besides Drew McIntyre.

As a result of not solely did the self-proclaimed “WrestleMania Savior” wind up in a greater wrestling scenario, the person reinvented himself as a routine line-stepper. Already doing the perfect character work of his profession as a self-righteous hypocrite, McIntyre added one other layer of trolling to his gimmick. By in-ring promos, social media and even merchandise, McIntyre used each useful resource at his disposal to not solely remind Punk of his heartbreaking damage—however to rub it in his face.

McIntyre stated he prayed for occasions like this. He made a t-shirt primarily based on the cemetery meme of a person celebrating anyone’s demise, with the “demise” being photoshopped to symbolize CM Punk’s WrestleMania most important occasion in 2024.

Brutal.

With Rollins taking part in the straight man to McIntyre’s new-and-improved gimmick, the feud solely acquired higher when Punk grew to become concerned. Punk’s tv return on the March 18 broadcast of WWE Uncooked led to a wild promo phase the place Punk, McIntyre and Rollins engaged in an unscripted battle of phrases that went off the hinges in ways in which made it really feel actual. At one level, Punk made a veiled reference to disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to remind (and mock) McIntyre about McMahon anointing Drew as The Chosen One. The alternate resulted in Punk asserting himself as a particular visitor commentator for this world title tilt, giving this feud an additional gear that I didn’t even understand it wanted.

Ultimately, McIntyre acquired his second, however so did Damian Priest who waited just below 300 days to money in his Señor Cash within the Financial institution briefcase on the excellent second.

As a result of timing is every little thing.