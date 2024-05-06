Driver dies after crashing car into White House gate

A automotive crashed into the safety gate that surrounds the White Home on Saturday night time, killing the motive force, officers stated

The incident was solely beneath investigation as a site visitors collision, in response to the D.C. Police Division.

Anthony Gugliemi, spokesperson for the Secret Service stated there have been no threats or public security considerations within the aftermath. The Secret Service launched a preliminary assertion with some primary particulars in regards to the crash, which the company can be investigating.

FILE – The White Home is seen by the fence on the North Garden in Washington. Andrew Harnik / AP



The car was rushing on Saturday night time when it collided with a gate lining the outer perimeter of the White Home complicated simply earlier than 10:30 p.m. ET, the Secret Service stated in that assertion. Officers responded to the crash and tried to present assist to the male driver found contained in the automotive once they arrived, however he was pronounced lifeless on the scene. No different accidents had been reported.

“There was no menace to the White Home,” the Secret Service’s assertion learn. “The deadly crash portion of this shall be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Police Division Crash Investigation Unit and the Secret Service investigation continues.”

Officers haven’t recognized the motive force. President Biden visited Delaware this weekend and was not in Washington, D.C. when the crash occurred, the Related Press reported.

