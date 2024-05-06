Connect with us

Driver dies after crashing car into White House gate

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

A automotive crashed into the safety gate that surrounds the White Home on Saturday night time, killing the motive force, officers stated

The incident was solely beneath investigation as a site visitors collision, in response to the D.C. Police Division.

Anthony Gugliemi, spokesperson for the Secret Service stated there have been no threats or public security considerations within the aftermath. The Secret Service launched a preliminary assertion with some primary particulars in regards to the crash, which the company can be investigating.

White House Gate Crash
FILE – The White Home is seen by the fence on the North Garden in Washington.

Andrew Harnik / AP


The car was rushing on Saturday night time when it collided with a gate lining the outer perimeter of the White Home complicated simply earlier than 10:30 p.m. ET, the Secret Service stated in that assertion. Officers responded to the crash and tried to present assist to the male driver found contained in the automotive once they arrived, however he was pronounced lifeless on the scene. No different accidents had been reported.

“There was no menace to the White Home,” the Secret Service’s assertion learn. “The deadly crash portion of this shall be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Police Division Crash Investigation Unit and the Secret Service investigation continues.”

Officers haven’t recognized the motive force. President Biden visited Delaware this weekend and was not in Washington, D.C. when the crash occurred, the Related Press reported.

Emily Mae Czachor

Emily Mae Czachor is a reporter and information editor at CBSNews.com. She covers breaking information, usually specializing in crime and excessive climate. Emily Mae has beforehand written for shops together with the Los Angeles Occasions, BuzzFeed and Newsweek.

