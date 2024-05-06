Vehicle crashes into White House gate, killing driver; Secret Service says ‘no threat’

A automobile touring “at a excessive fee of pace” crashed right into a gate on the White Home complicated late Saturday, killing the driving force, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson stated.

There was “no menace” to the White Home after the automobile crashed right into a barricade simply earlier than 10:30 p.m., officers stated in a press release.

“Safety protocols have been carried out as officers cleared the automobile and tried to render support to the driving force who was found deceased,” the assertion stated.

The Washington Metropolitan Police will examine the crash alongside the Secret Service.

“Presently, the incident is being investigated solely as a visitors crash by MPD’s Main Crash Investigations Unit,” police officers stated in a statement.