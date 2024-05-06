News
Vehicle crashes into White House gate, killing driver; Secret Service says ‘no threat’
A automobile touring “at a excessive fee of pace” crashed right into a gate on the White Home complicated late Saturday, killing the driving force, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson stated.
There was “no menace” to the White Home after the automobile crashed right into a barricade simply earlier than 10:30 p.m., officers stated in a press release.
“Safety protocols have been carried out as officers cleared the automobile and tried to render support to the driving force who was found deceased,” the assertion stated.
The Washington Metropolitan Police will examine the crash alongside the Secret Service.
“Presently, the incident is being investigated solely as a visitors crash by MPD’s Main Crash Investigations Unit,” police officers stated in a statement.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News1 week ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News4 weeks ago
Matt Gaetz Is Winning – The Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
Trevor Story suffers injury that could sideline him for the season
-
News4 weeks ago
The Fallout TV Show Is Good – Season 1 Review
-
News4 weeks ago
Truong My Lan: Vietnam tycoon sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta From Anywhere
-
News4 weeks ago
New off-road SUV will include a hybrid engine