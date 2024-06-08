News
Earthquake confirmed in Georgia on Thursday night | Details
Residents within the Buford, Suwanee and Lake Lanier areas reported feeling an earthquake round 11:15 p.m.
BUFORD, Ga. — An earthquake was reported close to Lake Lanier on Thursday evening, in keeping with the US Geological Survey.
Residents within the Buford, Suwanee and Lake Lanier areas reported feeling an earthquake round 11:15 p.m. Thursday, with one individual, Alicia Phillips, saying the quake shook her total residence close to Buford Dam.
One other resident, Lyss Hawn, reported that her residence additionally felt the rumble down in south Forsyth County.
Get extra data right here from USGS
Experiences from USGS stated the two.5-magnitude earthquake had a 2.5-mile depth, which might solely trigger very gentle harm. Nevertheless, it was thought of to have a reasonable depth for shaking and will have been felt.
A seismograph with the Georgia Tech Academic earthQuake Community picked up on the earthquake from Grant Park in Atlanta.
At 1:30 a.m., one other earthquake occurred close to the unique spot with a magnitude of two.1. The depth of the second earthquake was 5.3-miles. The second quake was rated as having a degree 4 depth, which suggests you could have felt a lightweight quantity of shaking. No harm would’ve been brought on by an earthquake this weak.
