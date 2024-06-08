The 10 most exciting reveals from Summer Game Fest 2024

E3 could also be lifeless, however we’ll all the time have … a bunch of online game trailers within the summertime.

Geoff Keighley’s annual Summer time Recreation Fest kicked off on Friday with a prolonged keynote stuffed with bulletins and updates on hotly anticipated titles. Listed here are the most important reveals you want to learn about.

Summer time Recreation Fest 2024: Greatest bulletins

There have been way more video games featured at Summer time Recreation Fest, however these had been the ten that stood out to us.

Lego Horizon Adventures

SGF acquired off to a weird begin with Lego Horizon Adventures. You already know Horizon, the collection of open-world PlayStation-exclusive adventures about killing robotic dinosaurs? Effectively, now it is made out of LEGO, meant to be performed in two-player co-op, and not unique to PlayStation consoles.

This appears to be a really totally different recreation from its predecessors, however possibly that is factor. Lego Horizon Adventures launches later this 12 months on PS5, Nintendo Swap, and PC.

Neva

Neva is an upcoming side-scrolling action-adventure recreation from the oldsters who made Gris, an attractive puzzle recreation that got here out in 2018. Nomada Studio’s subsequent effort appears to be a bit extra complicated as a recreation than Gris was with the addition of fight, however the hand-drawn visuals are as putting as ever. Neva is coming to each main gaming platform later this 12 months.

Civilization VII

The phrases “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII” communicate for themselves. The legendary turn-based technique collection is again, and whereas the cinematic trailer did not have a lot in the best way of helpful data in regards to the recreation itself, that does not actually matter. Whereas the Civ franchise continues, all is correct with the gaming world.

Civ VII is popping out subsequent 12 months. Considerably surprisingly, it is not PC-only to start out, or in any respect. It is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Swap.

Blumhouse Video games

Blumhouse Productions, the studio recognized for bankrolling well-liked horror motion pictures like M3GAN, is entering into the video games enterprise. The oldsters from Blumhouse confirmed off somewhat sizzle reel of neat-looking principally horror-based video games, together with one that appears like Stardew Valley added a scary monster that lurks round your farm. Creators similar to Sam Barlow and Brandon Cronenberg had been additionally name-dropped within the announcement.

Mashable Mild Pace

If you happen to like horror and video games that do not have bloated budgets, this trailer is for you. Platform info for these video games is TBD.

Slitterhead

Keiichiro Toyama is a distinguished online game creator who helped delivery a number of in style franchises, however most related to this announcement is the truth that he created Silent Hill. His new recreation is known as Slitterhead and it acquired a contemporary gameplay reveal at SGF this 12 months. It appears like…rather a lot.

So far as we will inform, gamers can soar between the our bodies of varied human bystanders in darkish metropolis streets and alleyways whereas combating and/or working from horrifying nightmare creatures. The fight appears somewhat clunky for our tastes, however many Silent Hill followers would not have it some other approach.

Slitterhead launches on Nov. 8 for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Sequence consoles.

Cairn

Cairn is the most recent work from one of many best-named improvement studios on all of gaming, The Recreation Bakers. The makers of two wildly totally different (however each very cool) indie video games in Furi and Haven are again with one thing that appears, properly, completely in contrast to what they’ve made earlier than.

Whereas Furi was a sweaty motion recreation and Haven was a extra peaceable outer house tackle Romeo & Juliet, Cairn is a recreation about climbing up a mountain. A really dangerous-looking mountain, at that. It is launching on PC and consoles in 2025.

Wanderstop

Wanderstop is the latest recreation from creator Davey Wreden, greatest recognized for 2 metatextual narrative adventures known as The Stanley Parable and The Newbie’s Information. His new recreation appears wildly totally different from these two, in that it seems to be about working a peaceable cartoon tea store in a fantasy world and doing chores.

In fact, there’ll nearly assuredly be some form of wild twist that up-ends the entire thing. We won’t wait to search out out what it’s when Wanderstop launches on PS5 and PC later this 12 months.

Alan Wake II DLC

Alan Wake II was the most effective online game of 2023. There’s DLC for it popping out this weekend, on June 8. It has three new playable characters, one among whom is Jesse Faden, star of Management, which was the most effective recreation of 2019. That is a variety of good issues occurring directly.

Skate

Digital Arts introduced a pair years in the past that it was reviving its long-dormant collection of skating simulations, Skate, in a free-to-play format. Little or no information adopted within the two years since, however now Skate followers have a brand new trailer — starring the always-fun-to-see Tim Robinson.

There was actually solely a tiny little bit of gameplay proven, and the trailer could be very clear about the truth that Skate continues to be a piece in progress. However the excellent news is there might be console play assessments this fall.

Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero was first introduced final 12 months, however a brand new gameplay trailer at SGF made it clear that followers of high-octane motion video games ought to concentrate. In brief, it appears like a recreation for individuals who need extremely skill-based samurai fight with very violent ending strikes. It is coming to PS5 and PC at an indeterminate date.