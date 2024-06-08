Blair Cobbs Beats Adrien Broner Via Unanimous Decision in Welterweight Boxing Fight | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Photos

Blair Cobbs handed Adrien Broner a unanimous resolution loss in a welterweight collision on the Laborious Rock Resort and On line casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Broner did not look good from the opening. He was hesitant to pull the trigger on punches in the first round and looked much less interested in the fight than his opponent.

That lackadaisical approach didn’t help him in the second round when Cobbs floored him with a vicious left hand.

Broner was able to survive the round, but not without losing a tooth:

Broner was able to make a full recovery, but he looked like a shell of his former self. Cobbs was the much busier fighter and Broner looked slow when he actually did throw punches.

Former welterweight Shawn Porter weighed in on Broner’s lack of activity, noting that he has typically leaned on his counter punching throughout his career.

Broner did have a few brief exchanges in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds that showed some signs of life, but they were not even close to enough to label it a competitive fight.

Ultimately, it was a surprise that Cobbs couldn’t get the finish.

The bout was Broner’s first in nearly a year. He beat Bill Hutchinson in a convincing unanimous decision nearly a year ago. That broke a layoff that spanned all of 2022.

Broner, 34, has not been in the ring much since losing a 2019 world title fight against Manny Pacquiao. Broner’s multiple legal issues have derailed a profession that had some sturdy moments however carried much more promise.

Broner is a four-division champion with titles within the tremendous featherweight, light-weight, gentle welterweight and welterweight weight lessons. His profession has included wins over Paulie Malignaggi, Khabib Allakhverdiev and Antonio DeMarco.

He additionally had fights towards Pacquiao, Shawn Porter and Marcos Maidana, dropping selections towards all three of them.

The loss to Cobbs would possibly sign the top of Broner’s up-and-down profession. Forward of the battle, he appeared to confess that his time was carrying skinny in boxing.

“My kids encourage me, however this final run is for me,” Broner stated, per Thomas Gerbasi of Boxing Scene. “I did all the things for everyone else, so this final run is for me.”