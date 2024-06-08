News
England vs Iceland: Gareth Southgate’s side suffer demoralising 1-0 defeat ahead of Euro 2024
Let’s simply say that subscribers to The Athletic who help England aren’t taking this outcome effectively. Here is a sampling of their ideas, with a lot of their ire directed in the direction of Gareth Southgate…
Chris C: Southgate out. Take your jumper and your M&S adverts with you. I don’t even care that we misplaced – I simply don’t care if we’re taking part in anymore. IT’S. SO. BORING. In case you can’t get excited to observe your nation, what’s the purpose?
Samuel E: He’s caved in to the calls for of a bunch of web simpletons. We’re now far too open on the again, and the assault is made up of a load of randoms who’ve by no means performed with one another. I appreciated Outdated Southgate that received us deep in tournaments. Everybody else has received what they wished for. Good work
David B: Please can Gareth get the Man U job. He would possibly truly be capable to relegate them as a result of he’s completely CLUELESS! If we one way or the other handle to win the Euros it will likely be despite him.
