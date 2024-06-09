News
F1 – Norris heads rain-affected first practice session in Montréal
McLaren’s Lando Norris topped the timesheets in a stop-start opening observe session for the 2024 FIA Method 1 Canadian Grand Prix that was disrupted by rain.
A heavy hail storm within the build-up to the opening hour of observe meant that though the session started on time, the pit lane remained closed whereas observe employees cleared standing water from the newly resurfaced observe.
After a wait of 21 minutes the pitlane opened and out went Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, on Intermediate Pirelli rubber. He was adopted by Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas on full Wets tyres, however he quickly converted the green-banded Inters when it grew to become clear that the circumstances had been enhancing.
Nonetheless, the session was quickly halted, when Bottas’ team-mate Zhou Guanyu aquaplaned off at Flip 5 and hit the wall on exit. The Chinese language driver broken the rear left nook of his automotive and the session was red-flagged.
When the session resumed, mild rain had once more began to fall, but it surely quickly cleared and dry line started to type. That imply the headline occasions bean to fall with RB’s Yuki Tsunoda main the way in which earlier than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took turns on the high of the timesheet.
With a couple of minutes remaining and the with the observe now drying rapidly, Leclerc bolted on a set of Softs. He decrease the benchmark on the high however then Norris appeared with a lap of 1:24.435 to steal P1.
Sainz then moved forward of his team-mate, whereas Hamilton took fourth forward of Pink BUll Racing’s World Championship chief Max Verstappen. Oscar Piastri was sixth within the second McLaren, adopted by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Bottas.
Sergio Pérez, who this week signed a two-year extension to his Pink Bull contract, completed ninth and the highest 10 order was accomplished by Mercedes’ George Russell.
2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Apply 1
1 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1:24.435 8 185.937
2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:24.763 0.328 11 185.217
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.306 0.871 11 184.038
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.970 1.535 11 182.617
5 Max Verstappen Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 1:26.502 2.067 10 181.494
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1:26.754 2.319 7 180.966
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1:27.584 3.149 8 179.251
8 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1:27.670 3.235 11 179.076
9 Sergio Pérez Pink Bull/Honda RBPT 1:28.058 3.623 10 178.287
10 George Russell Mercedes 1:28.541 4.106 9 177.314
11 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1:28.582 4.147 9 177.232
12 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1:28.723 4.288 9 176.950
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1:29.052 4.617 8 176.296
14 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1:32.826 8.391 5 169.129
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1:33.411 8.976 4 168.070
16 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1:36.586 12.151 5 162.545
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1:40.530 16.095 4 156.168
18 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari – 4
19 Jack Doohan Alpine/Renault – 3
20 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes – 4
