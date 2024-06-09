Xavien Howard accused of revenge porn for sharing sexual material with the victim’s son, suit claims

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard continues to be in search of his new NFL house, however he is now coping with a critical problem off the sphere. In keeping with new court docket filings that have been filed Thursday and supplied to CBS Information Miami, Howard is accused of circulating pictures and movies of himself and different girls having intercourse to humiliate them and trigger emotional misery. He’s additionally accused of sending this materials to a minor boy.

In a submitting made by “John Doe,” it was defined that Howard had the mobile phone numbers of a girl’s youngsters so the girl might textual content message Howard if her personal telephone died. The lady would delete the texts between her and Howard on the opposite telephones earlier than going again to hers. There was allegedly one event the place Howard texted “sexually express materials” of the girl to her son when Howard and the girl have been combating. The boy was a minor on the time, and noticed the content material on his iCloud account after it was deleted from his telephone by the mom. Howard had gotten the girl pregnant, and allegedly demanded she get an abortion.

In a submitting made by “Jane Doe,” Howard is accused of sending a number of sexual movies and pictures of various girls to others. When Jane found this, she requested Howard why he shared these movies with different individuals. He allegedly responded saying that he needed to, “make her mad as a result of she didn’t wish to have intercourse with him.”

The Dolphins parted methods with the 30-year-old Howard in March, designating him as a post-June 1 reduce. The Professional Bowl cornerback had three years remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract, and his reduce saved Miami $18.5 million.