Father and teenage son drown as dad tries to rescue him from lake

A father and his teenage son have drowned at a lake in Virginia after the kid’s father tried to rescue him, in keeping with authorities.

The incident occurred at roughly 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon when authorities from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace responded to a name concerning a drowning little one within the space of Carrs Bridge Street in Lake Anna, Virginia — some 60 miles northwest of Richmond, in keeping with an announcement from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace launched on Sunday.

“Whereas en route deputies have been suggested that the daddy of the kid had tried to find/rescue his son,” in keeping with police. “It was reported that witnesses noticed the daddy struggling, simply earlier than dropping sight of him as properly. A number of individuals went into the water in an try and find them however have been unsuccessful.”

Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace Marine Items, Mineral Volunteer Fireplace, Lake Anna Volunteer Rescue, the Division of Wildlife Sources, and Spotsylvania County Fireplace & EMS Dive Crew divers helped with finding and recovering the our bodies of the 42-year-old father and his 14-year-old son, who have been pronounced useless on the scene.

Each of the victims have been subsequently transported to the Workplace of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

Authorities haven’t but recognized the victims however did affirm that neither of them have been from the world and that their names have been being withheld pending notification of subsequent of kin. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace doesn’t suspect any sort of foul play.

Police say that that is at present an lively investigation and anybody who has details about this incident is requested to name the Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace CID Unit at (540) 967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466. All calls to LOUISA CRIME-SOLVERS are confidential and callers can stay nameless and be eligible for a reward.