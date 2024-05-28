Father attempted to save son before both drowning on Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Regardless of cloudy Memorial Day climate, dozens of tourists lined the perimeter of Pleasants Touchdown, a public entry level at Lake Anna.

It is considered one of two public seashores on the lake, the opposite being Lake Anna State Park, the one spot at Lake Anna that has on-duty lifeguards.

Chief Alex Dillard with Lake Anna Volunteer Rescue informed CBS 6 that extra guests imply extra individuals in areas the place there isn’t any lifeguard on watch and annually, his workforce responds to extra drownings.

The newest one occurred on Saturday, round 1 p.m. close to Carrs Bridge Street.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned they acquired a report {that a} 14-year-old boy was drowning. Officers say whereas emergency crews had been on the best way, the kid’s father tried to seek out and save him.

Witnesses informed regulation enforcement they noticed the daddy struggling earlier than dropping sight of him.

Each of their our bodies had been later recovered by rescue groups. Officers should not figuring out the victims right now.

It is unclear if the victims had been sporting life jackets on the time or if that they had been on a ship earlier than drowning.

Officers say the 2 had been visiting from out of state.

The world close to the place they drowned is an remoted cove, on what’s thought of the “scorching” aspect of the lake, because it’s on the identical aspect because the North Anna Nuclear Producing Station.

That is drawing extra questions from some locals.

“The chilly aspect is the general public aspect; anyone can get in to. The new aspect is the personal aspect the place you need to be an proprietor or a visitor. By no means heard about anyone dying on the new aspect, you all the time hear about any individual dying on the chilly aspect, extra continuously,” a person who glided by the title J.P. mentioned.

Dillard informed CBS 6 there are some channels with currents within the lake, as a result of nuclear producing station, however they don’t seem to be near the place the drowning incident occurred.

It is the second father-son drowning at Lake Anna within the final six years.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace doesn’t suspect any sort of foul play.

That is an lively investigation, anybody who has details about this incident is requested to please name the Louisa County Sheriff’s Workplace CID Unit at (540) 967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.

All calls to LOUISA CRIME-SOLVERS are confidential and callers can stay nameless and be eligible for a reward.

