NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Two ladies are suing kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars, alleging that McManus sexually assaulted them throughout the crew’s abroad flight to London final yr, in response to courtroom paperwork obtained by ESPN.

The 2 ladies — recognized as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II within the lawsuit filed Friday night time in Duval County Circuit Civil Court docket — accuse McManus of rubbing himself towards them and grinding towards them. In addition they accuse the Jaguars of failing to oversee McManus and failing to create a secure atmosphere for employees serving the crew.

They’re searching for in extra of $1 million and are demanding a jury trial.

“These are completely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as a part of a marketing campaign to defame and disparage a gifted and well-respected NFL participant,” McManus’ lawyer, Brett R. Gallaway, stated in an announcement Monday night time. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his title by displaying what these claims really are — an extortion try.”

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, whose agency is representing the 2 ladies, stated in an announcement posted to Instagram on Tuesday that an try to settle the case was made earlier than the lawsuit was filed.

“Our efforts at decision had been met with conceitedness, ignorance and stupidity, strikingly just like how Deshaun Watson’s crew responded once we tried to resolve these circumstances pre-filing. The allegations made on this lawsuit are very severe. We made certain to totally vet them and converse to witnesses earlier than even taking the circumstances. We’ll pursue this case with the identical tenacity we’re identified for,” he wrote within the put up.

Kicker Brandon McManus has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting two flight attendants final yr on a flight to London whereas he was with the Jaguars. Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports activities

The Jaguars additionally acknowledged the lawsuit in an announcement Monday night time.

“We’re conscious of the grievance, and we acknowledge the importance of the claims,” the crew stated. “As we proceed to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on a corporation constructed by individuals who characterize our group and recreation with the best character and sophistication.”

The Jaguars didn’t re-sign McManus this offseason; he signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Washington Commanders on March 14.

“Earlier in the present day, we had been made conscious of the civil lawsuit filed on Might 24 towards Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very critically and are wanting into the matter,” the Commanders stated in an announcement. “We’ve been in communication with the League Workplace and Brandon’s illustration, and can reserve additional remark presently.”

In response to the lawsuit, the 2 ladies labored as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ Sept. 28, 2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings constitution flight. They allege the flight “shortly become a celebration” as McManus and a number of other different gamers disregarded the flight attendants’ private house, air journey security and federal legislation. The lawsuit additionally claims that McManus recruited three different flight attendants to the celebration and handed out $100 payments to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him.

Doe I accuses McManus of making an attempt to kiss her whereas she was seated throughout a session of turbulence and twice grinding up towards her whereas she was serving the flight’s two meal providers, per the lawsuit. Doe I alleges throughout the first assault she made eye contact with one other Jaguars participant, who she stated appeared ashamed of McManus’ habits.

Doe II alleges that McManus grinded up towards her whereas she was serving the flight’s second meal service. Per the lawsuit, Doe II confronted McManus, who “smirked and walked away.” The lawsuit says Doe II remained within the plane’s second story to keep away from McManus on the crew’s flight from London to Jacksonville on Oct. 8.

The lawsuit says the September flight was the primary Jaguars constitution flight the 2 ladies labored, and so they have skilled extreme psychological anguish, anxiousness, psychological and emotional misery, embarrassment and humiliation. They’ve been faraway from the core crew that staffs Jaguars constitution flights, which is one thing they labored arduous to realize, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges the Jaguars dedicated gross negligence by failing to correctly rent McManus, prepare him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight employees, supervise him on the flight, undertake insurance policies and procedures to guard flight employees from sexual misconduct by workers, and imposing a zero-tolerance coverage relating to inappropriate habits.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson stated Tuesday that he did not wish to touch upon the lawsuit till new info is gathered, however he did say that Monday was the primary time he heard in regards to the allegations towards McManus. He additionally stated he wouldn’t describe the ambiance on the chartered flight to London as a celebration.

“A typical flight shouldn’t be that means,” he stated. “It is a enterprise journey, and that is how we method it from an organizational standpoint, from a league standpoint. So, once I learn that, that a part of it’s disappointing.”

Pederson additionally stated the seating association on the flight is considerably separated.

“I am not going to get right into a ton of these questions proper now till I get extra info, however we sit down — I will simply perhaps [make] a short remark — we do sit down, and we wish to be sure that the gamers are collectively and the coaches collectively, employees’s collectively and issues of that nature and everyone’s comfy and has house,” he stated.

McManus signed with the Jaguars on Might 5, 2023, after he was launched by the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars gave him a one-year contract value $2 million, and he made 30 of 37 area objective makes an attempt and all 35 of his further level makes an attempt final season.

ESPN’s John Keim contributed to this report.