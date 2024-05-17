News
Finding any trap games on the schedule?
So wanting on the schedule, it appears fairly apparent that video games towards Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit and each Philly video games must be robust. There are another massive video games additionally, however what’s an opponent that may very well be a possible lure recreation to keep watch over? – Craig McElroy, Palestine, TX
Patrik: After I was penning my full breakdown of the schedule (up now on the positioning — shameless plug), I pointed at one recreation specifically that some Cowboys followers would possibly rightfully view as this yr’s lure recreation. All issues thought-about, I imagine it could be the Week 15 matchup towards the Panthers. The Cowboys will come off of a stretch that can embrace three divisional video games and two grueling AFC fights — the Texans and Bengals — earlier than marching onto the identical area in Charlotte whereby they beat the Panthers handily in 2023, and regardless of enjoying with their meals a bit, most likely feeling as if they’ll take a proverbial breath towards a group that completed 2-15 final season. To me, that has “lure recreation” written throughout it, and the hazard is unquestionably there for the Cowboys to get upset in the event that they sleepwalk into Financial institution of America Stadium on Dec. 15 — unable to afford such a loss at an important time of the common season (playoff seeding, division race, momentum, and so on.). Keep frosty, Cowboys.
Nick Harris: The Cowboys play simply 4 video games towards 2023 playoff groups after the week 8 matchup towards the San Francisco 49ers, because the second half of the schedule might permit them to widen a lead or catch as much as one earlier than season’s finish. The sport that stands out for me is a Sunday evening conflict towards Tampa Bay as a kind of 4 video games that may very well be undervalued stepping into. Forward of a possible pivotal divisional showdown in Philadelphia the next week, it’s going to take a substantial amount of consideration to take down the Bucs — a group that very same could have forgot received a playoff recreation a yr in the past.
Nick Eatman: Generally, it is the stuff proper in the course of the sandwich that you do not even see. On this case, the Cowboys play on the street at San Francisco on Oct. 27 and a Nov. 10 house recreation with Philly. However in between these two headline matchups, the Cowboys have a Nov. 3 street recreation in Atlanta. That is the one to keep watch over. The final two journeys to the Falcons have seen Dak getting blitzed all recreation and sacked eight occasions to a 27-7 loss in 2017 after which a last-second 22-19 win in 2018. It hasn’t been simple in any respect and the Falcons have simply sufficient gamers to make it fascinating. Kirk Cousins hasn’t had a lot success vs. Dallas but when the Cowboys aren’t in the proper way of thinking after the 49ers and earlier than the Eagles, it may very well be a troublesome one.
