Ellis candid about Zimmer, journey back to Cowboys 

“Oh yeah, I can positively relate to that [pressure they’re feeling],” stated Ellis. “Nevertheless it’s good to be on the opposite finish. It is good to have performed right here and to now coach right here, for me, it is actually a dream come true.”

It hasn’t been a simple journey up to now for Ellis. Fairly the opposite, truly, however earlier than he took a single step towards it, he selected to place his household first; and that meant additionally factoring within the time he spent away in his 12 years as a participant within the league — the ultimate yr being in Oakland with the Raiders.

“My first alternative to educate, I could not make the most of it,” he defined. “I wished my children to get a bit older. They’re older now so it really works out effectively for my household and myself, to be concerned with teaching. … Zim, and even Invoice Parcells, they all the time instructed me I wanted to educate after I first retired.

“I cherished it and wished to do it, however I am a workaholic, to be sincere with you, and I do know that soccer welcomes that nevertheless it would not have been good for my household — being so younger.”

He’d lastly pursue the following chapter of his skilled profession when he took the job as head coach of Texas School in Tyler, Texas, greater than two hours away from his house in Southlake, Texas, and remained there till he accepted the identical function at Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas — one hour away from his house.

Ellis has paid his dues, even when that included washing staff uniforms … as head coach.

Add that to the character of a person who as soon as returned from a ruptured Achilles to earn his aforementioned Professional Bowl nod together with honors as NFL Comeback Participant of the Yr in 2007, and it is not tough to see the worth he brings as a frontrunner and mentor on protection.

“When folks say, ‘He is solely right here as a result of he performed for the Cowboys,’ I am like nah, nah, I needed to undergo some stuff to get right here; and I am glad I did,” stated Ellis. “I got here in[to coaching] at floor stage, driving two hours on a regular basis to get to soccer follow from Southlake to Tyler — doing the [team’s] laundry, all that kinda stuff I went by way of.

“I did all these issues. A number of work went into getting right here.”

And now that he is [back] right here in Dallas, Ellis is trying to rekindle the success he had with Zimmer in yesteryear, however in a a lot totally different means this time round.

“The largest change with him is me being a coach, and me not enjoying for him,” he stated of Zimmer. “I’ve an amazing respect for him from after I performed for him, as a result of he is an amazing instructor of the sport. He taught me loads concerning the sport. To be on the opposite aspect of it with him is totally different for me.”

It is also totally different in that Zimmer is not yelling at him on a rep-to-rep foundation.

“You stated it, I did not, however I agree with you,” Ellis quipped, semi-jokingly. “He holds coaches to be accountable. I have been round him lengthy sufficient to know that no matter you inform him you are going to do, he’ll maintain you to it. He is not gonna overlook it. And that is the advantage of him and what makes him coach.

“I actually cannot consider a greater coach for me to be beneath — than him.”

It is also true that these aware of Zimmer’s abrupt, direct and justifiably demanding teaching fashion (e.g., Ellis, Eric Kendricks) are being tasked with acclimating the present secure of gamers to what the brand new customary will probably be in 2024. This will probably be particularly necessary for the first-year defensive gamers, however Ellis has already warned them to give attention to the substance of the directives.

And possibly not a lot on the plate it is likely to be delivered on.

“I’ve instructed the rookies already: It is skilled soccer,” stated the Cowboys’ assistant defensive position coach. “It is the very best stage you may go, so do not get caught up in how the message is delivered. Perceive we’re all working towards the identical objective. … So far as these first- and second-round picks, feeling that strain, it is part of the NFL.

“I feel we have some good children. Marshawn [Kneeland] is an effective one. Seeing him on the market, within the quick time I have been with him on the sector, he is trying good and strikes rather well.”

Ellis joins Jeff Zgonina, the newly-hired defensive position coach who was wooed away from the Washington Commanders this offseason, in being thrown the keys to not solely Kneeland’s future, but additionally everything of a defensive position that additionally consists of the necessity to reset former first-round choose Mazi Smith, and main Sam Williams into what the previous second-round choose right into a season he views because the one that can “decide the remainder of my profession”.

So whereas there’s plenty of strain on the gamers to get the job achieved over the following a number of months, it additionally exists for Ellis and his compatriots.

But when historical past has confirmed something about Ellis, it is that strain is solely one other day for him to show he is the fitting man for the job, no matter that job is likely to be. If the Cowboys did not have already got others dealing with the laundry duties, Ellis would in all probability haven’t any drawback taking over that function as effectively in Dallas.

Fortunately, although, the one stains he’ll be requested to assist take away are those on Dallas’ latest postseason report.