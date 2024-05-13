First Person to Receive Pig Kidney Transplant Dies

BOSTON — The primary recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died almost two months after he underwent the process, his household and the hospital that carried out the surgical procedure stated Saturday.

Richard “Rick” Slayman had the transplant at Massachusetts Basic Hospital in March on the age of 62. Surgeons stated they believed the pig kidney would final for a minimum of two years.

The transplant workforce at Massachusetts Basic Hospital stated in a press release it was deeply saddened by Slayman’s passing and provided condolences to his household. They stated they did not have any indication that he died on account of the transplant.

The Weymouth, Massachusetts, man was the primary dwelling individual to have the process. Beforehand, pig kidneys had been quickly transplanted into brain-dead donors. Two males obtained coronary heart transplants from pigs, though each died inside months.

Slayman had a kidney transplant on the hospital in 2018, however he had to return on dialysis final 12 months when it confirmed indicators of failure. When dialysis problems arose requiring frequent procedures, his medical doctors instructed a pig kidney transplant.

In a press release, Slayman’s household thanked his medical doctors.

“Their monumental efforts main the xenotransplant gave our household seven extra weeks with Rick, and our recollections made throughout that point will stay in our minds and hearts,” the assertion stated.

They stated Slayman underwent the surgical procedure partially to offer hope for the 1000’s of people that want a transplant to outlive.

“Rick completed that purpose and his hope and optimism will endure perpetually,” the assertion stated.

Xenotransplantation refers to therapeutic human sufferers with cells, tissues or organs from animals. Such efforts lengthy failed as a result of the human immune system instantly destroyed overseas animal tissue. Latest makes an attempt have concerned pigs which have been modified so their organs are extra humanlike.

Greater than 100,000 persons are on the nationwide ready checklist for a transplant, most of them kidney sufferers, and 1000’s die yearly earlier than their flip comes.