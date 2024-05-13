News
First recipient of genetically engineered pig kidney has died
Rick Slayman, the primary man to obtain a kidney transplant from a genetically engineered pig, has died, in response to a press release from his household and Massachusetts Normal Hospital, the place he underwent the historic operation in March.
“Our household is deeply saddened in regards to the sudden passing of our beloved Rick however take nice consolation understanding he impressed so many,” his household mentioned within the assertion launched Saturday night.
The hospital didn’t say how or when Slayman died. A spokesperson declined to offer additional info, citing “privateness points.”
