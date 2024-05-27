French Open: Stan Wawrinka beats Andy Murray; Alcaraz and Osaka win

PARIS (AP) — After Stan Wawrinka ended Andy Murray’s keep on the French Open but once more — and this time, it was maybe Murray’s final singles look at Roland Garros — the 2 long-time opponents, each of their late 30s, met on the internet for a handshake, an embrace and a prolonged chat.

Wawrinka, whose trademark one-handed backhand helped him put collectively a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory within the first-round contest Sunday evening, then joined followers in applauding for Murray as he headed towards the locker room.

“It was emotional, for positive. We’re getting nearer to the tip,” stated Wawrinka, who has gained 10 of their 23 conferences because the first in 2005. “We’ve a whole lot of respect for one another.”

Wawrinka, at 39, is simply the third man of at the least that age to win a match on the clay-court Grand Slam match since 1980. Murray simply turned 37, and this contest had the second-oldest mixed age for 2 males in Paris since 2000.

“Clearly disenchanted. … He gave me only a few alternatives,” stated Murray, who was damaged early in every set whereas going 0 for two on his break probabilities. “Bodily, tennis will not be simple for me these days.”

By the tip, his motion was not what it often is, even after having hip alternative surgical procedure a number of years in the past. Murray lately returned after tearing ankle ligaments on the Miami Open in March and is 1-3 since coming again.

“My physique isn’t what it was 10 years in the past. I’m absolutely conscious of that,” he stated.

Theirs was by far essentially the most eagerly anticipated match of Day 1 on the clay-court Grand Slam match, that includes a pair of fellows who every personal a trio of main trophies.

It was not fairly on the extent of the Day 2 showcase — Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev — nevertheless it earned the high-profile spot within the evening session at Court docket Philippe Chatrier and drew a crowd that loudly cheered after they stepped out beneath the lights.

Earlier than play started Sunday, match director Amélie Mauresmo stated she was laying aside a deliberate farewell ceremony for Nadal, who most everybody figured can be competing on the French Open for the ultimate time however stated this weekend he didn’t wish to shut the door on a return.

Equally, Mauresmo stated there wouldn’t be that type of adieu to Murray, who has indicated he may retire after this summer season. As it’s, he’s not finished in Paris, as a result of he and Dan Evans acquired a wild-card entry for doubles.

This was his fourth consecutive look on the French Open that included a match in opposition to Wawrinka, who’s 6-1 head-to-head on clay. Wawrinka gained their 2015 semifinal in Paris, Murray gained a five-set semifinal the subsequent yr, and Wawrinka gained their first-round contest in 2020. Murray missed the occasion in 2021-23.

Each males drew gasps with hard-hit groundstrokes and each tossed in a little bit of guile, too, together with an early serve-and-volley from Wawrinka and a half-dozen drop photographs from Murray within the second set alone.

Wawrinka, who has dealt together with his personal collection of well being points over time, goes on to satisfy No. 32 Cam Norrie or Pavel Kotov within the second spherical.

Different main titles champions who gained Sunday included Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko. However 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova misplaced 7-6 (3), 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic — making the Twenty fourth-seeded Krejcikova 0-3 in Paris since going 7-0 three years in the past to take the title.

Alcaraz arrived having missed time due to a forearm drawback that made him afraid to hit his large forehands at full power, however that didn’t look like a difficulty throughout a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over J.J. Wolf, an American who misplaced in qualifying and acquired into the sector when one other participant withdrew.

Certainly, Alcaraz pronounced his arm “absolutely recovered,” though nonetheless “feeling bizarre.”

From Wolf’s vantage level throughout the web?

“He hit his forehand very effectively. It felt heavy to me,” Wolf stated. “It had loads on it.”

Osaka picked up her first victory at a Grand Slam match in additional than two years, steadying herself after losing a 4-0 lead within the third set to drag out a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy.

Amanda Anisimova, an American who reached the 2019 semifinals at Roland Garros as an adolescent, defeated Rebecca Šramková 7-6, 6-4. Anisimova had been 1-3 since getting back from a groin muscle damage that sidelined her since she reached the Australian Open’s fourth spherical in January.

“Not having the most effective begin to my Europe swing wasn’t nice. However I used to be going into it attempting to essentially be taught what I did unsuitable in these tournaments and see what I can modify,” Anisimova stated. “I’m simply pleased with the way in which I performed and I fought.”

