What to know about NASCAR star making Indy 500 debut

Published

13 mins ago

on

By

Kyle Larson is a NASCAR Cup Collection champion with a rising legacy forward of his age and a dirt-track legend.

However till lately, Larson had not pushed an IndyCar.

Sunday, Larson, 31, will make his IndyCar Collection debut within the Indianapolis 500 with plans to do the double. If climate permits it, Larson plans to run the five hundred then fly to North Carolina to run NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the NASCAR Cup Collection schedule, for his day job at Hendrick Motorsports.

11 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE: Climate has thrown a wrench into Larson’s plans; the Indy 500 begin has been delayed resulting from an impending storm, with a hypothetical begin time set for late afternoon barring some other climate interruptions. IndyStar reported Sunday that Larson will keep to run the Indy 500 over the Coca-Cola 600.

Trending