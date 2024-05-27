What to know about NASCAR star making Indy 500 debut

Kyle Larson is a NASCAR Cup Collection champion with a rising legacy forward of his age and a dirt-track legend.

However till lately, Larson had not pushed an IndyCar.

Sunday, Larson, 31, will make his IndyCar Collection debut within the Indianapolis 500 with plans to do the double. If climate permits it, Larson plans to run the five hundred then fly to North Carolina to run NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the NASCAR Cup Collection schedule, for his day job at Hendrick Motorsports.

11 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE: Climate has thrown a wrench into Larson’s plans; the Indy 500 begin has been delayed resulting from an impending storm, with a hypothetical begin time set for late afternoon barring some other climate interruptions. IndyStar reported Sunday that Larson will keep to run the Indy 500 over the Coca-Cola 600.

The present NASCAR Cup Collection factors chief certified within the high 10 for each races, and NASCAR observers know he’ll issue into any race on a 1.5-mile monitor. However IndyCar?

This is what to learn about Larson and his double efforts on Sunday:

How did Kyle Larson operating the Indy 500 come collectively?

Larson introduced his intention to run the 2024 Indianapolis 500 again in Jan. 2023, with HendrickCars.com the confirmed sponsor of an Arrow McLaren entry. From there, Hendrick and McLaren labored nearly instantly in finding out the small print.

The 2021 Cup Collection champion impressed throughout the rookie check final October and has been quick all through the month of Could.

Larson will likely be in an orange and blue McLaren entry with the blue HendrickCars.com scheme splashed among the many orange just like his Cup Collection paint scheme. Hendrick Motorsports technical director Brian Campe would be the race strategist, and Larson may have his ordinary spotter Tyler Monn in his ear. McLaren has ready the automotive as one among 4 entries into this yr’s 500.

Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 beginning place

Larson will begin the Indianapolis 500 in fifth, in the course of the second row. Will probably be his first IndyCar Collection begin.

Kyle Larson’s Coca-Cola 600 beginning place

Larson certified tenth for the Coca-Cola 600. Will probably be his 345th profession Cup Collection begin and the fifteenth profession Cup begin at Charlotte.

What occurs for Kyle Larson and the ‘double’ if the Indy 500 is delayed?

We’re discovering that out on Sunday. Hendrick Motorsports tweeted Sunday that Larson will run the Indy 500, now scheduled for a 3:45 p.m. CT begin.

That may finish his possibilities on the double. The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for a 5:22 p.m. CT inexperienced flag. Justin Allgaier will run within the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in Charlotte.

Allgaier instructed FOX Sports activities and The Athletic that Larson will drive the No. 5 automotive if he returns to Charlotte earlier than the tip of the 600 following the completion of the Indy 500.

NASCAR drivers who’ve tried the Indianapolis-Charlotte double on Memorial Day weekend

John Andretti (1994)

At Indianapolis: tenth

At Charlotte: thirty sixth

Andretti was the primary driver to aim the double, for A.J. Foyt at Indy and for Billy Hagen at Charlotte. It was Andretti’s first full-time Cup Collection season and a wrestle in a automotive with a declining race staff. Andretti completed 4 laps down in tenth within the 500, then accomplished 220 laps within the 600 earlier than retiring with a crankshaft challenge.

Robby Gordon (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

At Indianapolis: twenty ninth (1997) | sixth (2000) | eighth (2002) | twenty second (2003) | nineteenth (2004)

At Charlotte: forty first (1997) | DNS (2000) | sixteenth (2002) | twelfth (2003) | twentieth (2004)

Gordon by no means accomplished all 600 laps within the day, coming closest in 2002. That day, Gordon completed eighth at Indy in a Workforce Menard entry, then completed one lap down in sixteenth for Richard Childress Racing in Charlotte. In any other case, rain break up up his 1997 try into three days whereas forcing him to overlook the beginning of the 2000 Coca-Cola 600 three years.

Tony Stewart (1999, 2001)

At Indianapolis: ninth (1999) | sixth (2001)

At Charlotte: 4th (1999) | third (2001)

Stewart stays the one driver to win an IndyCar and NASCAR Cup Collection championship. Stewart was a contender typically in his 5 500 tries, together with each instances he tried the double, however was an prompt star within the NASCAR Cup Collection when he made the full-time change in 1999. In 2001, Stewart grew to become the primary driver to finish all 600 laps with a sixth-place end at Indy for Chip Ganassi and a third-place run at Charlotte for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kurt Busch (2014)

At Indianapolis: sixth (2014)

At Charlotte: fortieth (2014)

Busch was regular all through the 2014 Indy 500, ending sixth for Andretti Autosport in his IndyCar debut. Early engine points compelled Busch to retire his Stewart-Haas Racing automotive early within the 600 later within the day. Of those that have tried the double, Busch’s profile compares most favorably to Larson. Busch, 35 on the time, made his IndyCar debut in a really aggressive entry whereas having an excellent Cup experience.