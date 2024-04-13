Future and Metro Boomin Tap J. Cole for ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’

After weeks of controversy and hypothesis about dangerous blood, Future and Metro Boomin have unveiled the second installment of their joint album sequence, We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You, which options none aside from J. Cole. Cole seems on a seven-minute monitor titled “Purple Leather-based,” rapping what some followers have interpreted as a dig at Drake.

“My story’s extra intelligent, my similes was higher/My vitality was by no means on some hardest nigga shit,” Cole raps on the track. “I used to be only a acutely aware rapper that will fuck a nigga bitch/ I used to be only a school nigga from a rougher premises/ Stored my nostril out the streets, however I like to get a whiff/ Of the motion, with danger comes attraction/The blicks get to blastin’, I flip right into a monitor star/ Wished all of the hoes, what the fuck you assume I rap for?”

“Purple Leather-based” arrives every week after Cole dropped “7 Minute Drill,” a diss monitor he launched in response to Kendrick Lamar’s featured verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s earlier track “Like That.” Earlier this week, Cole apologized for the track, calling it “the lamest shit I ever did in my fucking life.”

“Like That,” which appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Belief You, which dropped final month, took goal at each Cole and Drake. On the monitor, Lamar hops in to declare, “Yeah rise up with me, fuck sneak dissing/‘First Individual Shooter,’ I hope they got here with three switches/Motherfuck the large three, nigga, it’s simply huge me.” Whereas Lamar’s diss was essentially the most blatant, followers have speculated that each Future and Metro had additionally taken some pictures at Drake on the album.

In his apology, Cole famous, “I understand how I really feel about my friends. These two niggas that I’ve simply been blessed to even stand beside on this recreation, not to mention chase — chase their greatness, proper? So I felt conflicted as a result of I don’t actually really feel no approach. However the world needs to see blood.”

Drake has but to reply to the current drama in any significant capability. The rapper was rumored to make a shock look at Dreamville, however in the end didn’t take the stage. Drake and Cole shared a tour collectively final 12 months along with releasing a milestone-achieving collaboration in October. Lamar and Cole have much less of a public monitor file, however the North Carolina rapper’s admiration has at all times been palpable.