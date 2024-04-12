News
Future & Metro Boomin’s ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Song Rankings
Younger Metro and Pluto go for a two-peat with assist from J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and extra.
Metro Boomin and Future are spinning the block for one more spherical because the Atlanta duo has unleashed their We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You album three weeks after their first providing.
Younger Metro and Pluto look to maintain their profitable streaks alive with the second serving arriving on Friday (April 12) and the LP consists of two discs with 25 new tracks in complete. Visitor appearances are made by The Weeknd, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and extra.
The rapper-producer mixture made loads of noise with We Don’t Belief You final month, which topped the Billboard 200 with 251,000 complete album-equivalent models within the week ending March 28, per Luminate.
“ALL PURELY OFF STREAMS NO PHYSICALS NO BUNDLES JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL!! THANK YOU!!!! #WETRUSTYOU #WEDONTTRUSTTHEM,” Metro wrote on X after the challenge reached No. 1.
Kendrick Lamar dropped an atomic bomb on the rap recreation together with his visitor look on “Like That” the place he took purpose at J. Cole and Drake. The fiery monitor soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and earned probably the most streams of any track in every week’s span in over a 12 months.
“Like That” ended up drawing 59.6 million streams and 5.6 million radio airplay viewers impressions and bought 9,000 within the week ending March 28, in response to Luminate.
“HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL #WEDONTTRUSTYOU,” Metro wrote on social media after studying “Like That” had notched him his first No. 1 hit as a billed artist. (He reached the summit as a co-producer and co-writer on Migos’ “Unhealthy & Boujee” and The Weeknd’s “Heartless”).
Future has laid low within the time since however the previous few weeks have been turbulent for Metro. The tremendous producer had his social media accounts hacked however fortuitously, the St. Louis native received management of them as soon as once more after scammers briefly stole his id on the high of April.
Metro and Future take out the Tesla Cyber truck for a victory lap with We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You. Dig into the album and our rankings of all 25 tracks filling the LP beneath.
-
“#1 Intro”
Charlamagne Tha God giving Future his flowers gives the intro for disc No. 2. The brash radio persona credit Pluto’s affect with rappers imitating his type out and in of the sales space. It’s unfair to check this intro to the remainder of the precise songs on the album.
-
“Loopy Clientele”
Future isn’t shy about his drug-dealing previous as he shrewdly refers back to the improve going from serving grams to profitable Grammy Awards. An attention-to-detail fanatic, Metro’s sound results really feel as if he’s scoring an intense film scene with Future serving because the nervous narrator of a police drug bust.
-
“All My Life”
It wasn’t at all times omakase and G5 jets to Turks and Caicos as Future takes it again to the lure to remind followers about his days hustling within the slums and the risks that got here with it. He delivers the last word NYC flex that each Large Apple resident will perceive: “I’m sellin’ out the Madison Sq., you’re sellin’ out the Barclays [Center]!” Lil Child pops up for a lukewarm help that will get swallowed within the depths of the cavernous album.
-
“No person Is aware of My Wrestle”
It’s a victory lap for Younger Metro and Future on disc No. 2. After spending an hour of flexing his baseball lineup of ladies and opulent journeys throughout the globe, Future in some way will get away with grumbling about his struggles that no person can relate to. Pluto places his world travels to make use of whereas rhyming in three totally different languages (Spanish, English and Arabic). Though he will get a bit lazy with a cheeky diabetes bar: “I’ll shoot you myself such as you received diabetes!”
-
“At all times Be My Fault”
Younger Metro can lace Future with nearly any kind of manufacturing and Pluto’s going to make it work. Their chemistry is seamless — like a quarterback throwing the ball to a sure spot understanding his receiver goes to be there. The darkish synths and distortion give “At all times Be My Fault” a grungier tone with Future’s croon and The Weeknd is again utilizing his voice as a soothing instrument earlier than tapping into his rapping facet. “Performed with my coronary heart like a cello/ Made you cry in falsetto Minimize you off like giallo/ Woman, I informed you that this s–t is like an opera to me/ Oh, I’ll flip your like to tragedy,” he sing-raps.
-
“Out of My Arms”
Metro by no means wastes a beat and his starry manufacturing shines greater than Pluto’s raps on “Out of My Arms.” Future leans into his mob ties and fully emasculates an opp by threatening to have intercourse together with his sister and deal with her like a hooker. “Seize in your pistol, n—a, I f–okay your sister, n—a, deal with her like a hooker, n—a,” he raps menacingly.
-
“Drink N Dance”
Future turns a lady’s carnal admission of eager to go for extra rounds even proper after they end right into a slippery refrain, which is amplified by Chris Brown ad-libs. Pluto paints an expensive image of life most can’t relate to whereas referring to abroad financial institution accounts and mink couches on marble flooring. “We out in Abu Dhabi/ Overseas b—-s bringin’ in additional unique b—-s/ I’ma throw a thotty social gathering,” Future flexes on the competitors.
-
“Luv Unhealthy B—–s”
Metro impresses with a muffled beat constructed round sampling Brownstone’s Grammy-nominated “If You Love Me.” Future flips his appreciation for good ladies however love for “unhealthy b—–s” right into a catchy refrain. He will get again to his poisonous romantic methods. “Let’s gеt so drunk we overlook to f–okay/ I want an excusе to get up subsequent to you/ Let’s do some X so we will really feel in love,” Future suggests.
-
“Beat It”
This isn’t an ode to Michael Jackson’s anthem of the identical title. Future will get uninterested in a sure lady round him and tells her to hit the street. The ominous manufacturing makes for the proper spot for a visitor function and a few followers have been hoping Kendrick Lamar would return just like the Undertaker at Wrestlemania XL.
-
“This Sunday”
Per Genius, “This Sunday” was truly recorded in 2015 and leaked not lengthy after. Drake ended up interpolated elements of the syrupy refrain sung by Future for his Views fan-favorite “Really feel No Methods,” which Pluto is credited as a co-writer on. The 6 God’s sequel will get a uncommon edge over the unique.
-
“Streets Made Me A King”
Closing the ebook on We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You, Future takes it again to the streets and credit his upbringing for making him into the monster he’s in the present day. Former NBA baller Steve Francis even will get his first rap shout-out in years. “We ain’t spoon-fed, n—a, wе got here up serving fiends/ Hit my targеt each time, it’s like I’m capturing a beam/ Driving Bentley presidential, I’ll give a n—a his wings/ The road made me a king,” he declares with the crown.
-
“Nights Like This”
Future cathartically pours his coronary heart out for a girl about how she wants her to be with him and Metro goes forward to create a paradox by mixing in a pattern of Three 6 Mafia’s stripper-centric “Dancin’ On a Pole.” “Nights Like This” seems to recall Travis Scott’s “Unimaginable” because it finally falls someplace in the midst of the pack of the album.
-
“Crossed Out”
Metro pushes the tempo with extra uptempo manufacturing and creates some chaos however Future isn’t knocked off his sq.. This looks like a throwback to mixtape Pluto when he went on a dominating run placing the rap world on discover.
-
“Wonderful (Interlude)”
Future runs a marathon going by means of all the issues he finds “Wonderful” in life for the We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You interlude, particularly ladies’ lesbian tendencies. The intoxicating monitor was reportedly recorded at Kanye West’s home and leaked in 2017, however Future takes issues into a distinct lane than Ye exuded on 808s & Heartbreaks‘ “Wonderful.”
-
“Overload”
It’s a sensory overload for Pluto. The Atlanta lure star rides the twitchy manufacturing whereas admitting he’s by no means going a day sober. Whether or not he’s popping drugs or stirring up lean, it’s simply one other day within the lifetime of the Freebandz CEO. Nevertheless, his ultimate line completely encapsulates the challenge’s theme. “I would say I really like ya, however I positively don’t belief ya,” he opines.
-
“Got here to the Celebration”
If Future’s pulling as much as your social gathering, he’s solely received two issues on his agenda: exhibiting off his designer wardrobe for trendy match pics and letting the world get a take a look at his new arm sweet. Pluto operates on a distinct frequency of life as he brags “I’m not your unusual lure n—a” whereas leaping from lunch by the ocean in St. Tropez to admitting he received too excessive and forgot about his aunt’s funeral.
-
“Gracious”
A stunning visitor look by Ty Dolla $ign, who has confirmed to be a cerebral collaborator all through his profession. Future takes the reins over strings and a pitched-up vocal pattern, the place he reveals some pop-culture consciousness with a hilarious reference to NFL legend Terrell Owens famously crying throughout a press convention whereas defending his quarterback Tony Romo. As an alternative, Pluto flips it into how he received’t be shedding tears over any lady.
-
“One Large Household”
Future and his infantry of ladies make up his “One Large Household.” They hail from all throughout the globe and Pluto offers listeners a peek into his world whereas juggling the leisure and stress that comes together with having a soccer staff of companions. It’s not fairly DMX’s legendary “What These B—–s Need” however it will get the job carried out.
-
“Jealous”
An early We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You standout. Future caves to his predilection for ladies and makes an attempt to flatter a sure love curiosity by evaluating having intercourse together with her to being in heaven. R&B Future places his cape on to save lots of the day. After hitting the jeweler, Pluto sheds his toxicity to win her over with a love track. “Deal with you with care, I can’t be careless/ I get so jealous, would possibly simply panic/ Hold seeing your physique, style like sweet/ I wanna love you, not be managed,” he testifies.
-
“Mile Excessive Reminiscences”
The stripped-down manufacturing lets Future take centerstage as he croons about shelling out a Mile Excessive Membership membership to a lady who received him tatted on her. Nevertheless, he didn’t understand how a lot it could harm to have her transfer on to a different man. “Mile Excessive Reminiscences” primarily serves as a sequel to Monster deep lower “Throw Away.” “Within the different room, on the telephone, you was texting me/ You’ll be able to f–okay on him so long as you concentrate on me,” Pluto warbles.
-
“Crimson Leather-based”
There’s lots to unpack right here. Seven minutes of clean raps with Future passing the baton at halftime to J. Cole. Sadly, Cole’s look will probably be remembered for guesting on Pluto’s album lower than every week after waving the white flag and apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on “7 Minute Drill,” which he created due to We Don’t Belief You‘s “Like That.” Even when Cole recorded his pacifist verse earlier than Kendrick’s nuke, approving this look is an extremely puzzling transfer on the chessboard. It’s been a complicated week for the Dreamville CEO.
-
“Proper 4 You”
Future and Metro kick the Lamborghini into one other gear with monitor No. 11 turning issues up a number of notches. “Proper 4 You” feels as if it might’ve been produced by Kanye West, whom Metro has cited as an affect on his craft prior to now. Younger Metro seems to make the most of taiko drums, which Ye first launched to his followers with 2008’s numbing “Love Lockdown.” R&B Pluto will get into his bag to flex his vocal vary. “Lonely street to the top of our love/ I can’t allow you to go,” he slurs.
-
“All to Myself”
Metro provides the old-school R&B vibes that would’ve supplied the soundtrack to babymaking periods many years in the past. Motown Future is in his lover period and warbles about singing to woo a lover whereas The Weeknd makes one other look to steal the present like Future and Metro have the Canadian celebrity on a retainer. Nevertheless, his non secular help is sidetracked by hypothesis he was including to the flavour of the month, dissing Drake.
“They might by no means diss my brothers, child/ After they received leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I by no means signed my life away/ And we by no means do the large speak/ They shoot us, makin’ TikToks,” he sings.
-
“Present of Arms”
An A$AP Rocky look?! Flacko has been working extensively with Metro Boomin and he finds a comfortable pocket to show the fiery track into his personal. Followers had a area day on social media speculating that the Mob frontman was including his title to the checklist of rappers taking pictures at Drake.
“N—-s in they emotions over girls, what, you harm or one thing/ I smash earlier than you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/ Nonetheless don’ belief you, it’s at all times us, by no means them/ Heard you dropped your newest s–t/ Humorous the way it simply got here and went,” Rocky raps.
First off, it’s daring of Rocky to diss Drizzy’s albums as somebody who hasn’t launched a physique of labor since 2018. Secondly, some thought he was speaking about Rihanna however it seems Rocky is referencing smashing Drake’s child mom, Sophie Brussaux, who he was reportedly tied to earlier than the 6 God.
-
“We Nonetheless Do not Belief You”
Future and Metro Boomin ease listeners into We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You with the album’s cinematic title monitor. Delicate drums and a beeping noise that seems like an EKG coronary heart monitor set the stage of what’s to come back on this blockbuster with Future repeating the intro title earlier than The Weeknd’s ominous croon invades the premises. Abel flexes his stadium standing on tour as arenas are lengthy within the rearview. “And the stadium was the place I really feel at house/ I forgot the sensation of enviornment reveals,” he boasts.
