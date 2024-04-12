Future & Metro Boomin’s ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Song Rankings

Metro Boomin and Future are spinning the block for one more spherical because the Atlanta duo has unleashed their We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You album three weeks after their first providing.

Younger Metro and Pluto look to maintain their profitable streaks alive with the second serving arriving on Friday (April 12) and the LP consists of two discs with 25 new tracks in complete. Visitor appearances are made by The Weeknd, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and extra.

The rapper-producer mixture made loads of noise with We Don’t Belief You final month, which topped the Billboard 200 with 251,000 complete album-equivalent models within the week ending March 28, per Luminate.

“ALL PURELY OFF STREAMS NO PHYSICALS NO BUNDLES JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL!! THANK YOU!!!! #WETRUSTYOU #WEDONTTRUSTTHEM,” Metro wrote on X after the challenge reached No. 1.

Kendrick Lamar dropped an atomic bomb on the rap recreation together with his visitor look on “Like That” the place he took purpose at J. Cole and Drake. The fiery monitor soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and earned probably the most streams of any track in every week’s span in over a 12 months.

“Like That” ended up drawing 59.6 million streams and 5.6 million radio airplay viewers impressions and bought 9,000 within the week ending March 28, in response to Luminate.

“HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL #WEDONTTRUSTYOU,” Metro wrote on social media after studying “Like That” had notched him his first No. 1 hit as a billed artist. (He reached the summit as a co-producer and co-writer on Migos’ “Unhealthy & Boujee” and The Weeknd’s “Heartless”).

Future has laid low within the time since however the previous few weeks have been turbulent for Metro. The tremendous producer had his social media accounts hacked however fortuitously, the St. Louis native received management of them as soon as once more after scammers briefly stole his id on the high of April.

Metro and Future take out the Tesla Cyber truck for a victory lap with We Nonetheless Don’t Belief You. Dig into the album and our rankings of all 25 tracks filling the LP beneath.