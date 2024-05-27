News
‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor shot, killed during attempted robbery, reports say
(Grey Information) – Johnny Wactor, a well known actor recognized for his position in “Common Hospital,” was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles, in keeping with a number of shops.
His mom, Scarlett Wactor, confirmed the information with TMZ.
In accordance with the L.A. Police Division, officers responded round 3:25 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they discovered Wactor affected by a gunshot wound.
Police mentioned Wactor noticed three males stealing the catalytic converter from his automobile. Nevertheless, when he confronted them, they rotated and shot him.
Wactor was taken to the hospital the place he later died.
The suspects haven’t been discovered, police mentioned.
Wactor, 37, starred as Brando Corbin in virtually 200 episodes of the favored cleaning soap opera ‘Common Hospital’ between 2020 and 2022. He additionally appeared in different reveals akin to Westworld and Legal Minds.
Copyright 2024 Grey Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
