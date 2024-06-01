Giants TE Darren Waller drops bizarre music video about recent divorce, complete with a fake Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller doesn’t look like taking his divorce from Kelsey Plum nicely. (Photograph by Cooper Neill/Getty Pictures)

Everybody offers with the ache of divorce in a different way. Within the case of New York Giants tight finish Darren Waller, his technique was to drop a completely weird music video about his break up from Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

Full with an actress taking part in Plum.

The sports activities energy couple introduced their divorce final month after one 12 months of marriage, with Plum writing “now I see it is time to go” and promising to “share my story” in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. Waller declined to handle the matter instantly till releasing the track “Who Knew (Her Perspective).”

The closely auto-tuned track was launched on streaming final week, however the music video ended up getting extra consideration. In it, Waller seems to re-create scenes of arguing with Plum at a picnic desk, pleading together with her as she drives away, and bowling together with her.

Anyway, the entire thing ends with the false Plum hugging Waller on the seashore and stabbing him within the again. Waller seems to feign loss of life, falling facedown on the sand and failing to remain immobile when the water hits his face.

The entire thing is … so much.

General, reception of the video principally alternated between derision, confusion and outright laughter.

Waller defined the track as an try to write down from another person’s perspective in an Instagram submit asserting it final week. The entire thing was apparently three months within the making.

“On February 3, I felt a powerful conviction to do one thing completely different. I’d by no means written a track from the attitude of another person till this. There’s one thing extraordinarily beneficial (and fairly humbling lol) about placing your self within the sneakers of these you’ve gotten been intimate with and taking an trustworthy have a look at your self. The one end result attainable is progress.”

Even in the perfect of instances, professionally, this could be an odd search for Waller. However he is additionally doing this at a crossroads in his soccer profession, because the 31-year-old has been extensively purported to be contemplating retirement after one season with the Giants.

Waller and Plum obtained married once they had been each working in Las Vegas, just for Waller to be traded to the Giants final offseason. The tight finish has had no scarcity of private struggles between accidents and substance-abuse violations that almost derailed his profession in 2016.

In the meantime, Plum is off to a powerful begin for the 4-1 Aces, with 18.6 factors and a career-high 5.6 assists per sport

Darren Waller’s full lyrics about Kelsey Plum divorce

Listed below are the total lyrics of Waller’s track written out on Apple Music:

