Giants tight end Darren Waller releases wild music video after divorce from Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum

It’s nonetheless unclear if New York Giants tight finish Darren Waller shall be retiring this summer time, however he’s definitely holding himself busy. On Thursday, Waller dropped a brand new tune and music video following his divorce from Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

Waller’s essential profession has been soccer, however he has been within the music trade for some time. He has struggled with substance abuse and has mentioned in earlier interviews that music grew to become his “finest instrument of expression.” In his new tune titled Who Knew (Her Perspective), Waller sings a couple of relationship that didn’t work out.

“I believed our love was actual. Who knew that love might kill?”

His romantic curiosity within the video is performed by a brunette actress. After a dialog by which Waller appears to be doing many of the speaking, he will get up and walks away. The lady will get in her automobile and drives subsequent to him for some time.

“F— what your plans are,” Waller sings. “Go forward and name off. Bored with your day job. We are able to go on that dust highway like some children. We are able to go play.”

The lady finally drives off and he finds himself on the seaside. The drama intensifies as the lady meets him there and the 2 of them embrace, just for her to stab him within the again and depart him mendacity on the sand.

Waller and Plum each performed sports activities in Las Vegas from 2020-22, earlier than Waller was traded from the Raiders to the Giants. They wed in March 2023, however their marriage was short-lived because the pair formally filed for divorce this April. At the moment, Plum posted on social media alluding to the tip of their relationship.

“I am devastated,” she wrote. “I walked by fireplace for that man, however now I see it is time to go.”

Plum has stayed targeted on basketball because the Aces chase a 3rd consecutive WNBA championship. In the meantime, Waller is within the technique of deciding whether or not or not he’ll return to the NFL this fall. Giants’ coach Brian Daboll not too long ago mentioned the crew will let him take on a regular basis he wants.