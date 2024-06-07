Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged With Murders of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla, Alleging New MO

Join our LI Press e mail publication to get information, updates, and native insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Gilgo Seashore serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann was charged Thursday with the murders of two extra girls — one with a unique modus operandi and the opposite suggesting that he allegedly received away with homicide for twice so long as beforehand thought.

A grand jury indicted the 60-year-old architect from Massapequa Park with the homicide of Jessica Taylor, whose physique was dismembered and stays had been scattered in Manorville and off Ocean Parkway — in contrast to The Gilgo 4, who had been discovered intact. He was additionally charged with the homicide of Sandra Costilla, who was discovered lifeless in North Sea in 1993, 14 years earlier than than the beforehand identified earliest sufferer, who was killed 16 years in the past. Heuermann pleaded not responsible at Suffolk County court docket to the brand new homicide prices, which elevated the variety of victims authorities accused him of killing from 4 to 6.

“I at all times regretted not bringing the case in,” retired Suffolk County police Murder Squad Det. Pat Albergo, the unique lead investigator on the Taylor case, solely informed the Press. “Once I heard that it appeared like they had been going to indict him, I used to be grateful for the truth that they did such exhausting work and had been capable of deliver some form of closure to the household. Lots of these instances follow you, and this was one in all them. We tried quite a few issues to attempt to deliver it to fruition however I don’t suppose we had the science that they’ve now that was ready to do that. However since Gilgo began, it’s been on my thoughts. As soon as components of Jessica had been discovered at Gilgo, it introduced all of it again and I hoped one thing may occur.”

Heuermann was initially arrested in July 2023 — shortly earlier than the 20h anniversary of Taylor’s homicide — when he pleaded not responsible to prices of murdering Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Melissa Barthelemy. He later additionally pleaded not responsible to killing Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was killed in 2007, making her the primary of the 4 victims discovered close by each other in Gilgo Seashore in December 2010.

“All the proof signifies that the defendant acted alone,” Suffolk County District Lawyer Raymond Tierney informed reporters throughout a information convention following the court docket listening to.

Authorities had beforehand suspected Costilla, who was present in North Sea on Nov. 20, 1993, was a sufferer of convicted double assassin John Bittrolff, of Manorville, as a result of she was present in an identical method to Bittrolff victims Colleen McNamee and Rita Tangredi. Nonetheless, a doc planning the murders that was recovered in March from Heuermann’s laptop computer led to a virtually two-week-long cadaver canine search in Manorville in April that was reportedly linked to the Gilgo Seashore Murder Investigation Process Power, throughout which police briefly expanded their search to a wooded space of North Sea the place her stays had been discovered. Though no further human stays had been discovered, police searched Heuermann’s residence once more for a couple of week final month.

DNA in hairs discovered on Castilla’s physique matched Heuermann and a lady that he lived with across the time she was stabbed to loss of life, based on court docket paperwork. That DNA proof additionally dominated out Bittrolff, who just lately misplaced a request for a retrial.

“If the brand new allegations show true, Heuermann would have began killing serially at age 29, which is common for serial murderers,” Enzo Yaksic, director of the Atypical Murder Analysis Group, informed the Press. “At six, Heuermann has allegedly killed twice as many victims than the typical modern-day serial assassin, who sometimes takes three lives earlier than being apprehended over the span of only a yr.”

Included in prosecutors’ new bail utility for Heuermann had been screenshots of the planning paperwork detailing how he would choose up the victims – described as “looking” – homicide them, and get rid of their our bodies. The contents of the file included having alibis, making victims unidentifiable, and eradicating potential DNA on the victims. Disturbingly, within the paperwork he allegedly described torturing his victims as “Play Time.”

Taylor was discovered a decade after Costilla, on July 26, 2003, hidden within the brush off Halsey-Manor Street in Manorville. Her cranium and limbs had been discovered close to Cedar Seashore — a brief drive down Ocean Parkway from Gilgo — in April 2011 following a search of the whole Jones Seashore Island that ensued after the invention of The Gilgo 4. Authorities additionally allegedly linked Heuermann to Taylor with DNA from hair discovered on the sufferer’s physique and with an eyewitness account of his Chevrolet Avalanche on the scene the place her physique was discovered, based on court docket paperwork. Comparable proof was used to attach him to the Gilgo 4.

“Jessica was an exquisite particular person,” Jasmine Robinson, Taylor’s cousin who has been advocating for justice within the case, informed reporters. “Easy recollections reminiscent of sitting right down to dinner collectively, drawing footage, dancing, soar rope, and sleepovers along with her and my sister are recollections that I cherish. I used to be fortunate to share my childhood along with her and I want day-after-day that we received the possibility to create extra recollections.”

Taylor’s mom, Elizabeth Baczkiel, broke her silence on the press convention, the place she made her first feedback by way of her lawyer to the media since her daughter was killed twenty years in the past.

“It’s a tragedy she by no means had kids,” Baczkiel stated in a press release learn by lawyer Gloria Allred, sharing how a lot she and Taylor’s two brother liked and missed her. “Jessica would have made an ideal mom. She liked youngsters.”

Because of the distinction in modus operandi between the Gilgo 4 — all of whom had been discovered totally intact — and Taylor in addition to three different dismembered our bodies discovered within the Gilgo space, former Suffolk County District Lawyer Tom Spota and others had urged a couple of serial killer might have hid their victims our bodies in the identical space. However Heuermann being charged with Taylor’s homicide suggests he allegedly modified how he tried to cowl up the crimes he’s accused of.

“When the murders are over a protracted interval, like these, numerous life circumstances can have an effect on the killer’s MO,” Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist, informed the Press. “Within the early days he might have been extra cautious to attempt to conceal the victims, however then when nobody got here after him, he might have gotten cocky and lazy.”

Taylor was one in all two victims present in each Manorville and Gilgo, however she was the primary of the dismembered victims to be recognized. Valerie Mack was initially present in 2000, three years earlier than Taylor, however wasn’t recognized till 2020. Though there are apparent similarities between the 2 instances, Heuermann was not charged with Mack’s homicide. However Tierney stated Heuermann is a suspect in that case as nicely.

“I believe that may be honest to say,” Tierney stated when requested about Mack.

Moreover Taylor and Mack, two different Gilgo-area victims had been equally scattered. Elements of Karen Vergata, the sufferer beforehand referred to as Hearth Island Jane Doe till she was recognized final yr, had been discovered on Hearth Island in 1996 and close to Tobay Seashore in 2011. And components of the unidentified sufferer referred to as “Peaches,” so named for her tattoo, had been discovered at Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997 and at Jones Seashore in 2011. Two extra victims, “Child Doe,” daughter of Peaches and “Asian Male Doe,” had been each discovered intact alongside Ocean Parkway in 2011.

Police had been initially looking for Shannan Gilbert, a New Jersey girl reported lacking from Oak Seashore in Might 2010, when the opposite stays had been discovered. Her physique was present in December 2012 in a marsh close to the place she was final seen. Authorities have stated it’s unclear whether or not she died, however her household maintains that she was murdered, primarily based on the determined 911 name she made.

“We’re not going to cease,” Tierney stated of the persevering with investigation. “We owe that to the victims.”

Michael Brown, Heuermann’s protection lawyer, had much less to say than regular. Up to now, he has referred to as the veracity of DNA proof into query, and talked about a necessity to have a look at others beforehand suspected within the case.

“The allegations are clearly very disturbing right now,” Brown informed reporters. “However I haven’t seen something and we’ll do the very best to evaluate it and put together a protection.”

