Preview: Pakistan vs USA at T20 World Cup – form, head-to-head, team news | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup News

Who: Pakistan vs USA

What: ICC Males’s T20 World Cup Group A match

When: Thursday, June 6, 10:30am native time (15:30 GMT)

The place: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, US

USA will look to hold the momentum of their win within the opening match of the T20 World Cup once they meet an out-of-form Pakistan aspect of their Group A match in Dallas.

The co-hosts romped residence to a seven-wicket win over their neighbours Canada, because of a belligerent knock by Aaron Jones, and USA’s captain Monank Patel believes his aspect may cause an early upset within the match by beating Pakistan on Thursday.

“It’s T20 [cricket], as soon as we now have good 30-40 minutes on the sector, we are able to take the sport away [from Pakistan],” Patel instructed reporters in his pre-match information convention.

“Now we have a imaginative and prescient to qualify within the Tremendous Eight [stage] and need to deal with one recreation at a time,” he mentioned.

The USA crew includes a mixture of gamers, most of whom are of South Asian heritage. Jones, their hero within the first match, grew up within the Caribbean whereas in addition they have gamers who started their careers in South Africa and New Zealand.

Patel insists it’s “good to have variety” within the aspect however mentioned all of them come collectively once they plan for the USA.

USA shall be cautious of the problem posed by the 2009 champions, particularly their captain and star batter Babar Azam.

“Babar is a good batsman in all codecs [of cricket] so his wicket shall be actually necessary,” Patel admitted.

USA’s energy lies of their skilled batting lineup however Patel mentioned his aspect will face a stiff problem from Pakistan’s tempo assault, particularly Mohammad Amir whom they must “deal with properly.”

Amir, who’s returning to a Pakistan World Cup squad after 4 years, mentioned he needs to “chip in” with common seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

“I’ve come again to a fantastic dressing room and we now have very clear plans for every participant,” Amir mentioned in Wednesday’s information convention.

The 32-year-old, who was a part of Pakistan’s title-winning aspect in 2009, mentioned the crew has moved on from their current T20 collection loss towards England and are prepared to begin the match with a win.

“In World Cups, there’s no margin for error so we’re mentally and bodily able to win.”

Pitch and climate situations

The match’s opening match was performed in Dallas and each groups had been capable of rating within the 190s, which shall be a superb signal for followers who’ve been left involved after the low-scoring encounters in New York.

The climate forecast is obvious and sunny for the day match on the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Head-to-head

This would be the first assembly between the 2 sides in any format of cricket.

Type

Pakistan have had a blended run going into the match, profitable a T20 collection away to Eire however shedding one towards England final month.

USA shall be brimming with confidence as they go into the match with a win within the bag and a 2-1 collection win over Bangladesh final month.

Pakistan: L L W W L

USA: W L W W W

Pakistan crew information

Pakistan must take a name on dropping skilled leg-spinner Shadab Khan to accommodate a four-man seam assault. They may additionally drop out-of-form wicketkeeper Azam Khan for top-order batter Saim Ayub.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

USA crew information

USA are unlikely to tinker with the XI that introduced them their first-ever World Cup win towards Canada.

Squad: Monak Patel (captain), Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige