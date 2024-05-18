Governor Abbott Pardons Daniel Perry Following Board Recommendation | Office of the Texas Governor

Press Launch

AUSTIN – Governor Abbott immediately issued a proclamation granting a full pardon to U.S. Military Sergeant Daniel Perry following a unanimous advice by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.



“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles carried out an exhaustive assessment of U.S. Military Sergeant Daniel Perry’s private historical past and the information surrounding the July 2020 incident and advisable a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship,” stated Governor Abbott. “Among the many voluminous recordsdata reviewed by the Board, they thought-about info supplied by the Travis County District Legal professional, the complete investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a assessment of all of the testimony supplied at trial. Texas has one of many strongest ‘Stand Your Floor’ legal guidelines of self-defense that can not be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Legal professional. I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon advice.”



Learn the Governor’s proclamation right here.

