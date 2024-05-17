Kel Mitchell Tells Shannon Sharpe About His Exorcism Experience

Nickelodeon star-turned-youth pastor Kel Mitchell sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the Membership Shay Shay podcast and opened up about his expertise with demonic spirits and exorcism.

Mitchell, who obtained his begin on Kenan and Kel, opened as much as Sharpe about his journey from childhood actor to maturity and the trials he confronted alongside the way in which. After experiencing some darkish years, Mitchell’s buddy invited him and some others over to fulfill his mother, who was very religious. When his mother started praying, Mitchell remembers everybody having a bodily response to what she was praying.

“Everyone simply began spitting up and throwing up,” Mitchell stated. “It was actually like an exorcist sort of second.”

Mitchell then requested his buddy’s mother why this was taking place. She defined that he was going by way of issues as a result of his ex-wife had “put a hex on him.” She and Mitchell started speaking in regards to the religious realm and the ability of Jesus, they usually started exorcising demonic spirits from Mitchell for almost an hour. The expertise left Mitchell exhausted, however lighter.

“It was like I simply had the craziest exercise and at that second nobody may inform me that there’s not a God as a result of I understood that that is religious warfare that we’re coping with,” Mitchell stated. “I additionally understood that all through each course of — between work and likewise by way of relationships and poisonous relationships and every thing — that there’s an actual enemy that’s warring for us.”

You possibly can watch Mitchell inform the complete story right here.