Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Safety Precautions Following 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Governor Kathy Hochul right this moment up to date New Yorkers on security precautions taken following yesterday’s 4.8 magnitude earthquake and reminded the general public of finest practices to remain protected throughout a seismic occasion. Over the previous 24 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey has detected not less than 25 aftershocks in Central New Jersey, lots of which have been felt in New York Metropolis and throughout the area.

“My prime precedence is holding individuals protected, and I’ve directed State personnel to take all essential precautions following yesterday’s historic earthquake,” Governor Hochul mentioned. “At the moment, we’re conscious of no accidents and minimal injury from this earthquake. We’ll proceed monitoring the state of affairs and updating New Yorkers as essential.”

New York State Division of Homeland Safety and Emergency Providers

The New York State Watch Heart is in enhanced monitoring mode and continues to trace seismic exercise in coordination with the U.S. Geological Survey. State Emergency Administration employees stays involved with, and is ready to assist, native counterparts with any potential wants.

New York State Division of Transportation

Following yesterday’s earthquake, inspection groups had been deployed to asses a whole bunch of bridges and different vital infrastructure throughout the state, as per NYS Division of Transportation coverage. NYSDOT at present has no studies of any fast injury to its infrastructure, however will preserve the general public knowledgeable of additional developments.

Division of Public Service

Instantly after the earthquake, Division of Public Service employees contacted the most important utilities in New York State — Con Edison, O&R, PSEG LI, Central Hudson, NYSEG, RG&E and Nationwide Grid — and there continues to be no reported points and or bother indicators due to the earthquake on the electrical, pure fuel or steam programs. DPS continues to keep up direct contact with utility management and can report if any points come up. As well as, employees has been involved with the working nuclear energy vegetation on Lake Ontario, all reporting no points or indications of issues. The decommissioned Indian Level energy plant in Westchester County confirmed no points presently, on-site personnel have been patrolling the location with no issues discovered. As well as, no points have been reported from the telecommunications sector.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

After the preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) accomplished inspections all through its service space, together with underwater subway tunnels, vehicular tunnels, bridges, and commuter railroad infrastructure, discovering no reported points. Following the numerous night aftershock, normal follow-up inspections of infrastructure had been performed, once more discovering no points.

As well as, frontline employees throughout the transportation community have been instructed to report any abnormalities, with none being recognized. The MTA will proceed to watch the state of affairs carefully and comply with protocols in place when seismic exercise happens.

New York Energy Authority

The New York Energy Authority carried out fast inspections at its energy technology belongings and places of work within the earthquake-impacted areas. No points had been recognized. There have been additionally no impacts to NYPA’s transmission belongings ensuing from the earthquake.

Lengthy Island Energy Authority

Along with its service supplier, the Lengthy Island Energy Authority, accomplished inspections of its vital infrastructure throughout Lengthy Island and the Rockaways. There have been no indications of harm from the earthquake or the following aftershocks. Utility crews will proceed assessments by means of the weekend.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

At Port Authority bridges and tunnels, there have been no operational or bodily impacts however engineering, upkeep and PAPD crews are performing further inspections.

Runways in any respect Port Authority airports had been instantly inspected and cleared. Airborne planes inbound to JFK skilled minimal delays. Airplanes certain for JFK that had not but left their departure airports had been held at these airports for one hour, from 10:21 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. AirTrain JFK service was not affected. There have been no delays or diversions reported at LaGuardia or Stewart airports.

PATH service was not impacted. There have been no impacts reported on the Midtown Bus Terminal, the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, the World Commerce Heart campus, the ports or different Port Authority services.

