April is National Earthquake Preparedness Month

Be ready: Obtain the MyShake app in the present day

Obtainable in English, Spanish, Chinese language (conventional), Vietnamese, Korean and Filipino

SACRAMENTO – Throughout Earthquake Preparedness Month, the state is sharing multilingual assets and calling on Californians to join alerts by way of the state’s first-in-the-nation Earthquake Early Warning System to organize for the following massive one. The MyShake App is now out there in English, Spanish, Chinese language (conventional), Vietnamese, Korean and Filipino.

Obtain App to Get Earthquake Warnings

Earthquake Warning California is the nation’s first publicly out there, statewide warning system giving California residents essential seconds to Drop, Cowl, and Maintain On. Signal as much as get alerts to your cellphone as quickly as shaking is detected by floor movement monitoring:

MyShake App: Free smartphone app that gives iPhone and Android customers with audio and visible warnings.

Wi-fi Emergency Alerts (WEAs): No-cost textual content messages for emergency conditions

Wi-fi Emergency Alerts (WEAs): No-cost textual content messages for emergency conditions

People, companies and communities can take steps in the present day to guard life and property when a critical earthquake strikes.

Earthquake Security Information

Make a plan: Create a custom-made emergency plan to your particular wants Construct an emergency contact checklist Construct an emergency provide equipment with copies of vital paperwork



Test in on household and buddies after shaking stops: Attain out to your emergency contacts Test in with these in your group who may have extra help Take heed to native authorities and official assets



The Listos California marketing campaign, which works to develop entry to lifesaving emergency preparedness info, provides earthquake preparedness assets in a number of languages:

