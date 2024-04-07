Apostles conducting 3 sessions of April 2024 general conference – Church News

President Russell M. Nelson invited members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to conduct choose common periods of the April 2024 common convention — a duty historically dealt with by a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The truth is, by the tip of the April 6-7 weekend, three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles could have carried out the convention’s common periods.

“Throughout this convention, you’ll observe that members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have been invited to conduct three of the 5 periods,” stated President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor within the First Presidency, at first of the Saturday morning session. “We’re grateful for his or her help.”

4 hours later, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles welcomed attendees as he carried out the Saturday afternoon session. The complete First Presidency sat behind him as he stood on the podium.

And 4 hours after that, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Twelve carried out the Saturday night session.

Church President Russell M. Nelson, middle; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor within the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Erying, second counselor within the First Presidency, stand throughout the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual Normal Convention of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Having somebody apart from the President of the Church or certainly one of his counselors conduct convention periods is uncommon, however has occurred each traditionally and in recent times.

Every now and then prior to now, when half or all the First Presidency have been absent from convention periods, the First Presidency has designated somebody to conduct the session. Usually, it has been the senior-most Apostle not within the First Presidency.

However that wasn’t the case Saturday. With Elder Stevenson ordained an Apostle in 2015, there are extra within the quorum who’ve longer tenures as Apostles.

And the final time somebody different a member of the First Presidency carried out a common convention got here simply two years in the past. President Jean B. Bingham, then the Aid Society common president, carried out the Saturday night session of the April 2022 common convention, with President Oaks providing an introductory message.

This isn’t the primary time President Nelson has concerned members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in one thing that beforehand was dealt with principally by members of the First Presidency.

Early in his tenure as President of the Church, which began in January 2018, President Nelson discovered methods to contain members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in his ministry journeys and in presiding at temple dedications and rededications.

“These Brethren are so loyal. I really like them — like my very own brothers, like my very own sons,” he stated in São Paulo, Brazil, in September 2019.

Watching his Brethren perform the work of the Church throughout the globe has introduced President Nelson nice pleasure.

“Have you ever ever been a father and brought youngsters on a fishing journey? Are you content catching a fish? Are you happier watching your youngsters catch a fish?’”